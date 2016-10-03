Jamaal Charles: I'm 100 percent

Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs reporter for the Kansas City Star, asked Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith their observations on the offensive disconnect in Sunday's game against the Texans.
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor breaks down the comments of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid regarding his defense's pass rush and run stopping following the 19-12 loss to the Houston Texans.
Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs beat writer for The Kansas City Star, analyzed the comments of Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Thursday at the Arrowhead practice facility in advance of Sunday's game at the Houston Texans.
The Star's Terez A. Paylor checks in with a Chiefs Daily update from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He discusses free agency, Jamaal Charles' status, Justin Houston's injury and the No. 2 quarterback situation.