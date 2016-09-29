Chiefs injuries: Phillip Gaines sits, Marcus Peters misses another practice

The Chiefs were a few bodies short at cornerback on Thursday. Cornerback Marcus Peters missed practice for the second straight day with the flu, and Phillip Gaines sat because of his knee.
Gaines, who practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, played in the Chiefs’ first three games after rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament from last September.
Outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee/hand), offensive lineman Jah Reid (knee/ankle) and running back Charcandrick West (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day Thursday.
Running back Jamaal Charles (knee) and offensive guard Parker Ehinger again practiced in a limited fashion.
Steelers injuries
Three starters missed their second straight day of practice, including guard Ramon Foster (chest), safety Robert Golden (hamstring) and inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee).
Other contributors who sat again include safety Sean Davis (back), cornerback Senquez Golson (foot) and receiver Eli Rogers.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
