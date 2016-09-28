Can Chiefs learn from Eagles’ success vs. Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their worst loss since 1989, a defeat so thorough that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quickly hit the delete button.
“What happened last Sunday?” Roethlisberger said.
The Steelers, who play host to the Chiefs on Sunday night, don’t need to be reminded about their 34-3 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. From the time wide receiver Markus Wheaton dropped a pass in the end zone on the game’s first drive — a possession that ended with a blocked field goal — the Steelers did little right.
Roethlisberger was sacked four times, threw an interception and was outplayed by Eagles’ rookie Carson Wentz.
No need to look at the tape.
“It’s rearview mirror,” Roethlisberger said. “You know what happened, we know what happened. We can’t afford to dwell on that.”
But perhaps the Chiefs can glean some information from the outcome. The Eagles are coached by Doug Pederson, who was Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons and part of Reid’s staff during their final four years in Philadelphia. Wentz had plenty of success on screens and other short routes, a Chiefs-like approach to the passing game.
“They did a nice job,” Reid said. “Every week is different, but obviously the offense is similar (to the Chiefs), so that’s a positive.
“On the other side of it, they get to see and work on some of the things that we do. I think you can go either way with that.”
Plus, the Eagles dominated on home turf. The Chiefs are playing at noisy Heinz Field, and Kansas City has lost its last five games in Pittsburgh, dating to 1986.
The Steelers will get back a big part of their offense for Sunday — running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell was suspended for the first three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He will not be eased back into the playing rotation.
“You’re going to see Le’Veon Bell, and probably a lot of him on Sunday,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.
The status of Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, who hasn’t played since the fifth week of 2015, remains unclear. He’s been practicing but has been put on the inactive list in each of the first three games.
“We’ll just see how he does and keep progressing,” Reid said. “If he can go, we’ll give it shot. If we have any hesitation, we won’t.”
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
