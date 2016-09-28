Can Chiefs learn from Eagles’ success vs. Steelers?

Chiefs force eight turnovers to beat Jets 24-3

NFL review gives Cairo Santos a career-long field goal

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley on the slow-starting offense

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Tuesday, Sept 20

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Monday, Sept. 19

Penalties, errors lead to Chiefs loss to Texans

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Friday Sept. 16

Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Thursday, Sept. 15

1:47