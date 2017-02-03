Should the Monday after Super Bowl be a holiday?

Today, Friday, is the last work day before Sunday’s Super Bowl match-up between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The next work day will be Monday, Feb. 6.
But should it be?
Food producing giant Kraft Heinz has launched a tongue-and-cheek campaign to make the day after the Super Bowl – this year, it’s Feb. 6 – a national holiday.
“We can all agree that going to work the Monday after the ‘Big Game’ on Sunday is awful,” according to a change.org petition. “We as a nation should stop settling for it being the worst work day of the year.”
By Friday morning, it’s gathered more than 54,000 signatures. The goal is 75,000 signatures.
The petition claims 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work the next day, resulting in a $1 billion loss in productivity nationwide. A 2008 report puts the numbers closer to 1.5 million people calling in sick and $170 million in lost productivity.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
