February 2, 2017 1:44 PM

The Wichita area’s ties to Sunday’s Super Bowl

RYAN SCHRAEDER

Falcons right tackle

No. 73

6-foot-7, 300 pounds, age 28

Fourth season

▪ Is the Falcons’ starter at right tackle. The Washington Post lists him as one of the top five RTs in the league.

▪ Didn’t play football at Maize High. He was 5-foot-7 the fall of his senior year, but sprouted to 6-4 by graduation. As a K-State freshman, an assistant football coach noticed him playing pickup basketball and suggested football.

▪ Helped Butler to the NJCAA championship game in 2010 and was named an All-American.

▪ Helped Valdosta State to the 2012 NCAA Division II championship and was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, given to D-II’s top lineman.

▪ Went undrafted in 2013.

▪ In his second year as a full-time starter. He was named first-team All-NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2015.

GENEO GRISSOM

Patriots defensive end

No. 92

6-foot-3, 264 pounds, age 24

Second season

▪ Grissom is a backup on the Patriots’ defense. He played mostly special teams in 2015 as a rookie and was among final roster cuts to begin the 2016 season, but he was quickly signed to the practice squad and activated in mid-October.

▪ Was an All-Class 5A defensive lineman selected by The Eagle in 2009, then played four years at Oklahoma where he was honorable-mention All-Big 12 as a senior.

▪ Drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by New England.

▪ He has played 12 snaps on defense this season, but look for him on special teams.

Players with Wichita-area ties in past Super Bowls

I: Curtis McClinton, RB, Chiefs (Wichita North)

I: Bob Long, WR, Packers (WSU)

II: Bob Long, WR, Packers (WSU)

IV: Curtis McClinton, RB, Chiefs (Wichita North)

VII: Jimmie Jones, DE, Redskins (WSU)

IX: Marv Kellum, LB, Steelers (WSU)

X: Marv Kellum, LB, Steelers (WSU)

XIV: Billy Campfield, RB, Eagles (Derby)

XXII: Anthony Copeland, LB, Redskins (WSU)

XXII: Anthony Jones, TE, Redskins (WSU)

XXVI: Jumpy Geathers, DT, Redskins (WSU)

XXVIII: Kendall Gammon, LS, Steelers (Rose Hill)

XXIX: Les Miller, DT, Chargers (Arkansas City)

XLI: Jared Retkofsky, LS, Steelers (born in Wichita)

XLII: Monty Beisel, LB, Cardinals (Douglass)

LI: Geneo Grissom, DE, Patriots (Hutchinson)

LI: Ryan Schraeder, T, Falcons (Maize)

