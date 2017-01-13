NFL

January 13, 2017 7:04 AM

Wichita Thunder team joins in on making fun of Chargers’ new logo

By Daniel Salazar

The NFL’s San Diego Chargers announced Thursday that they were moving Los Angeles and rolled out a new logo: a white “LA” with a lightning bolt on a blue background.

The internet reacted swiftly.

The logo was widely dismissed for being unoriginal and looking too similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo, which also features a white “LA” on a blue field. The National Hockey League’s Tampa Bay Lightning certainly thought so.

The NHL’s Dallas Stars also thought it would be funny to post a new logo that’s suspiciously similar to that of a fellow crosstown professional sports team.

College athletic Twitter accounts like Eastern Michigan University, Southern Methodist University and the U.S. Air Force Academy also joined in on the public shaming of the new logo.

Even minor-league sports teams, including the Wichita Thunder, weighed in on Twitter.

It’s unclear if the Thunder will move to Los Angeles too.

