Wichita Thunder team joins in on making fun of Chargers’ new logo

The NFL’s San Diego Chargers announced Thursday that they were moving Los Angeles and rolled out a new logo: a white “LA” with a lightning bolt on a blue background.
The internet reacted swiftly.
The logo was widely dismissed for being unoriginal and looking too similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo, which also features a white “LA” on a blue field. The National Hockey League’s Tampa Bay Lightning certainly thought so.
*checks mentions*— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017
*squints*
*clears throat*
for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD
The NHL’s Dallas Stars also thought it would be funny to post a new logo that’s suspiciously similar to that of a fellow crosstown professional sports team.
new logo. hope this is cool, @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/cCBPHjqWxP— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2017
College athletic Twitter accounts like Eastern Michigan University, Southern Methodist University and the U.S. Air Force Academy also joined in on the public shaming of the new logo.
BREAKING: #EMUEagles debut new logo in honor of Chargers move to LA #Chargers pic.twitter.com/bgmRG35mUz— EMU Athletics (@EMUAthletics) January 12, 2017
Are we doing this right? pic.twitter.com/OwDBuCdyDH— #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) January 12, 2017
@SMU_Football we see you and raise you gentlemen! #LetsFly #AreWeDoingThisRight #chargers pic.twitter.com/pSB1Ilqbsw— Air Force Football (@AFFootball) January 12, 2017
Even minor-league sports teams, including the Wichita Thunder, weighed in on Twitter.
Sorry @Chargers but we had to...We messed ours up, can we move to LA too?!? pic.twitter.com/Zpx8cMfUns— Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) January 12, 2017
It’s unclear if the Thunder will move to Los Angeles too.
