Romo expected to play Sunday, per ESPN report

FRISCO Tony Romo is expected to play for the Cowboys Sunday in his first game since Thanksgiving of last year, ESPN reported early Friday.
The Dallas Cowboys end the 2016 regular season Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and with the No. 1 playoff seed locked up, backups are expected to get playing time.
Earlier this week, third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez was expected to get the backup snaps behind rookie starter Dak Prescott.
But early Friday morning, ESPN reporters Todd Archer and Adam Schefter reported that Tony Romo, the longtime Cowboys signal caller who was injured in the preseason, will play. How much time he’ll spend on the field hasn’t been determined, the ESPN report said.
Romo last played in a regular-season game on Thanksgiving 2015, when his collarbone was broken for the second time that season. After recovering from that, Romo was injured during an Aug. 25 preseason game, suffering a compression fracture in his back.
Prescott, a fourth round draft pick, was thrust into the starting role and thrived, leading Dallas to the best record in the NFC and keeping the starting job after Romo healed from his most recent injury.
Prescott is expected to start Sunday, and could set the record for most wins by a rookie quarterback if Dallas beats the Eagles.
