Wichitan Jerrick Harding joins elite company with NBA All-Star Damian Lillard

Wichita Southeast graduate Jerrick Harding has joined the company of NBA All-Star Damian Lillard at Weber State.
Harding, who is enjoying a breakout sophomore season scoring 21.8 points per game for Weber State (16-7), has 502 points on the season and is the fourth player in program history to reach the 500-point barrier as a sophomore.
The other three players? Willie Sojourner and Bruce Collins, the only two players who have retired jerseys at Weber State, and Lillard, a current pro with the Portland Trailblazers.
Harding is shooting 55.3 percent on field goals, 44.8 percent on three-pointers, and 87.6 percent on free throws this season. This coming after a solid debut where Harding average 9.3 points asa freshman in less than 18 minutes per game.
Never miss a local story.
That’s my boy. https://t.co/zdPCuqmj7n— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 17, 2017
He has received acclaim from Lillard on social media. On Dec. 16, after Harding scored 30 points in a game, Lillard tweeted “That’s my boy” to his more than one million followers. Later that month, Lillard wrote “we got the best player in the conference.”
Harding is Southeast’s career scoring leading and was the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2016. Harding averaged 27.8 points in his senior season at Southeast, leading the Golden Buffaloes to a 20-5 record and a Class 6A runner-up finish.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
Comments