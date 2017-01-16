Old friends Baker and VanVleet meet on hardwood

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' Pause

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

1:05 U-Haul renovates former Bemis Bag building

0:38 Crews pretreat pavement at Eisenhower airport ahead of weekend storm

2:45 Illinois State grabs first place with win over Wichita State

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

4:21 Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing

1:05 520Commerce lofts open in Commerce Arts district

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing