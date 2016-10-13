WSU vs. Oklahoma State pre-sale tickets available Friday morning

Pre-sale tickets will be available Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the December basketball game between Wichita State University and Oklahoma State University at Intrust Bank Arena.
The game takes place Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $14, $22, $27, $47, $65, $102 and $152.
Public tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. To buy pre-sale tickets, use the code “DOWNTOWN.”
For more information, visit www.intrustbankarena.com. Pre-sale tickets must be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com.
WSU made some changes to its ticket policy for the game at Intrust Arena.
WSU will use one-time codes, received in the mail, for season-ticket holders to buy tickets from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14.
Season ticket holders can begin buying tickets each day at 10 a.m. by phone at 855-755-7328, in person at Intrust Bank Arena or online at www.selectaseat.com.
Last season, season-ticket holders could pass the code to other people, a glitch that caused complaints of unfairness. General ticket sales being Saturday at 10 a.m.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
