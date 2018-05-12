Former KU and Lee's Summit North's T.J. Semke working as NASCAR jackman

Former Lee's Summit North and University of Kansas football player T.J. Semke works now as a jackman for Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Napa Auto Parts Chevrolet car. Semke worked the KC Masterpiece 400 for Elliott at Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2018.
John Sleezer
Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Crime & Courts

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.