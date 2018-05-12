NASCAR's Noah Gragson almost pukes, Friesen tries to appologize to Busch

Noah Gragson, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race winner at Kansas Speedway, said he almost puked on the track after the race. Stewart Friesen also tried to apologize to Kyle Busch for running him off the track during the race on May 11, 2018.
John Sleezer
Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Crime & Courts

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.