NASCAR drivers: Who should fans vote most as popular?

Fans have voted Dale Earnhardt Jr. the most popular driver 15 times. With his retirement, who will fans vote as the most popular driver? Fans and drivers tell us.
Jill Toyoshiba
Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Crime & Courts

Stepmom of Lucas Hernandez in court

Det. Ryan Schomaker describes Emily Glass as “not emotional” after the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez. Glass was in court for a hearing leading up to her trial on a misdemeanor charge endangering her 1-year-old daughter.