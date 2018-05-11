Noah Gragson picks up NASCAR trucks win at Kansas Speedway

Noah Gragson celebrated his first career win last year at Martinsville by climbing the fence, which was a planned move. Gragson was so worked up at that point that he then proceeded to vomit right on the track.

Gragson celebrated his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Kansas Speedway on Friday in the same fashion — minus the vomit.

Progress.

Gragson came into the 37 Kind Days 250 with something to prove after crashing out at last week’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover with two laps to go while battling for the lead with Johnny Sauter.

Gragson took the pole. He cruised to victory in Stage 1. He had no trouble winning Stage 2.

And ultimately on Friday night, Gragson had no problem taking the final checkered flag and winning his first Truck Series race of the season, and the second of his career.

Gragson dominated, leading 128 of 167 laps.

“I was battling last weekend. We were really fast, and we didn’t get the job done,” said Gragson, 19. “You always want to go into a race where you feel like you should’ve won the weekend before. You really want to go into that one and dominate and run strong. That’s what I feel like we done today.”

Gragson was also the first of the leaders to head in for the final pit stop of the night. He took four fresh tires with 34 laps to go. The strategy paid off when he took the lead for the final time with seven laps left, and pulled away from team owner Kyle Busch, who finished second.

“The 24 took two tires earlier, and all day long, it seemed like four tires were the way to go … I didn’t think there was going to be any problem getting there,” said Rudy Fugle, Gragson’s crew chief.

Gragson was definitely challenged at times on Friday. The problem was, every challenger suffered a mechanical issue as they pushed for the lead. Ben Rhodes was the first, but a power issue sent him off the pace. Brett Moffitt suffered a similar power issue that ended his run at the front.

Stewart Friesen took the lead with 67 laps to go, but lost it moments later — when the race was under caution. The shifter knob in Friesen’s truck snapped off, and he dropped five spots when he failed to keep the pace while looking for it. He finished the race not knowing where the knob came to rest.

“I really didn’t realize that if you fall back those spots under yellow, you’ll lose them,” Friesen said. “That was new to me.”

Friesen made a charge up to second before finishing third behind Busch. The only late-race drama came when Friesen and Busch came together in the final laps. The incident ended with Friesen sending Busch down the apron and onto the infield grass.

Friesen made a point of apologizing to Busch in the post-race press conference.

Busch, when asked if he accepted the apology, simply said “Not at the moment.”

Friesen, speaking in the adjacent radio room, interrupted Busch’s press conference to apologize face-to-face. To which Busch replied, ‘Yeah, I hear you.’

Gragson now has a chance to compete for the Truck Series title, and sits 35 points behind Sauter for the overall lead.