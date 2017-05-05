81 Speedway plays host to World of Outlaws after long layoff

History has been kind to veteran driver Jason Johnson whenever his racing path has merged with 81 Speedway.
The 40-year-old Johnson, a Louisiana native who now resides near Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, won seven times at the Park City racetrack from 2002-13. The first two victories came in All Star Circuit of Champions races, followed by five National Championship Racing Association wins.
That run of success helped Johnson continue his career climb to a full-time focus on the elite World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Now in his third season with the touring series, Johnson will return to 81 Speedway on Saturday night for the Kansas Outlaw Klassic.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the first World of Outlaws event at 81 Speedway since 2006. Racing is scheduled for 7:30.
“You always want to believe that you have an advantage,” said Johnson, who entered Friday’s series race in Sedalia, Mo., with 250 career victories on various circuits. “But the World of Outlaws are the best group of racers in the world and the stoutest field, no doubt. These guys will figure the track out right away.”
Johnson, a five-time American Sprint Car Series champion, was the World of Outlaws rookie of the year in 2015 despite fracturing his back during an early-season racing crash in California. He returned to the same track a year later and posted the first of four season victories.
After creating the JJR Marshall Racing team over the winter, Johnson began 2017 by winning the World of Outlaws season opener in Florida. Last month, he earned his 250th victory at the Texas Outlaw Nationals and entered the weekend fourth on the season points list behind eight-time series champion Donny Schatz, David Gravel and Brad Sweet.
“One of our goals when we decided to run with the World of Outlaws was to build a team and a package that was consistent,” Johnson said. “If you look at the great teams over the years, it’s been teams that have had drivers and crew chiefs that have been together for a long time.”
No driver offers more evidence of that than Schatz. Now in his 21st season, Schatz, a North Dakota native, won the last World of Outlaws race at 81 Speedway and has 235 series victories.
“When you race with the World of Outlaws, you develop a pattern of how the season goes from place to place,” said Schatz, a six-time winner this year. “You have the tracks and certain events set in stone as to when those will come up, but you always have some different tracks sprinkled in there.
“When the schedule came out, I saw this weekend as one that I was looking forward to.”
Other drivers expected to return for Saturday’s races include past series champion Daryn Pittman, who won at 81 Speedway in 2005, and Joey Saldana, who was seventh in the 2006 race.
The sprint-car drivers will encounter a three-eighths mile dirt track that was reshaped and resurfaced earlier this year. Murphy Tractor and Equipment, who performed the work, made the banking the same in all turns, said track publicity director Warren Hardy.
Whether it disrupts the trend in Johnson’s past performance at Park City remains to be seen.
“We’ve won with other series at 81 Speedway, so to cap it off with a World of Outlaws win would be great,” Johnson said. “We’ve always had good speed there.
“We have a lot of good fans around there and have spent a fair amount of time racing in the Kansas area. It would mean a lot to pull off a win in front of those fans.”
