'It kills me so much': Danny Duffy's search for baseball peace during his worst stretch

SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres and Sam Mellinger talk on May 14, 2018 about Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis, Hunter Dozier being recalled from Omaha and Danny Duffy's struggles. John Sleezer

The Kansas City Star's Maria Torres and Sam Mellinger talk on May 14, 2018 about Royals' first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis, Hunter Dozier being recalled from Omaha and Danny Duffy's struggles. John Sleezer