Hunter Dozier, Royals' 2013 first-round pick, called up to majors, will start at 1B

By Maria Torres

May 14, 2018 02:18 PM

Hunter Dozier will start at first base Monday night after the Royals called him up from Class AAA Omaha and put Lucas Duda on the disabled list.

Dozier, 26, was the Royals' 2013 first-round pick and made his major-league debut in 2016, appearing in eight games. He'll wear No. 17 and bat ninth in the 6:05 game against Tampa Bay.

Duda was put on the 10-day disabled list because of right foot plantar fasciitis. He will be eligible to return May 24.

In 35 games with the Storm Chasers, Dozier hit .254 (30 for 118) with seven doubles, a homer, 11 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

