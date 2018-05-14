Hunter Dozier, Royals' 2013 first-round pick, called up to majors, will start at 1B

SHARE COPY LINK KC Royals manager Ned Yost met with media for the first time this spring on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at the team training facility in Surprise, Arizona. He talked about the first base position without Eric Hosmer and said Hunter Dozier would be a Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

KC Royals manager Ned Yost met with media for the first time this spring on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at the team training facility in Surprise, Arizona. He talked about the first base position without Eric Hosmer and said Hunter Dozier would be a Maria Torres The Kansas City Star