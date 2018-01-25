Lorenzo Cain is headed back to his former team, the Brewers, for $80 million

More Videos 0:50 Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children Pause 1:57 Day 1 recap of Lady Cat Classic in El Dorado 0:48 What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? 2:41 Police give details in fatal shooting 1:05 Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 0:35 Teaser for "Wichita, USA" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lorenzo Cain was an instrumental piece to the Royals' second rise to baseball glory. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Lorenzo Cain was an instrumental piece to the Royals' second rise to baseball glory. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star