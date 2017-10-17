The Kansas City Royals have shipped team memorabilia to a boy in California who lost his baseball collection to the Santa Rosa fires.
Kansas City Royals

Royals help boy who lost baseball collection in Calif. fire

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 17, 2017 9:08 AM

When 9-year-old Loren Jade Smith’s home burned down during the Santa Rosa fires in California, his destroyed baseball collection hurt the most.

“My saddest things was my baseball collection cards, my 17 jerseys and 10 hats and my baseball from the game ...,” he wrote in a letter to the Oakland A’s — his all-time favorite baseball team. He plays baseball in his backyard all day long, and in his version, the A’s won six world series in a row.

After local news organizations shared a photo of his hand-written letter, A’s president Dave Kaval promised to replace Loren’s collection.

But the Oakland A’s did not stop there. They invited all of their 509,000 followers to send baseball memorial to Loren.

From there, baseball teams from across the nation stepped up to send team-branded items to Loren – including the Kansas City Royals.

Loren might be a die-hard Oakland A’s fan, but he is about to have branded gear from many, many teams.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

