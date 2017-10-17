Royals help boy who lost baseball collection in Calif. fire

When 9-year-old Loren Jade Smith’s home burned down during the Santa Rosa fires in California, his destroyed baseball collection hurt the most.
“My saddest things was my baseball collection cards, my 17 jerseys and 10 hats and my baseball from the game ...,” he wrote in a letter to the Oakland A’s — his all-time favorite baseball team. He plays baseball in his backyard all day long, and in his version, the A’s won six world series in a row.
Young @Athletics fan pens heartbreaking letter to team after losing all of his baseball memorabilia in the #NorthBayFires #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5dNDt5PLkY— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) October 15, 2017
After local news organizations shared a photo of his hand-written letter, A’s president Dave Kaval promised to replace Loren’s collection.
But the Oakland A’s did not stop there. They invited all of their 509,000 followers to send baseball memorial to Loren.
From there, baseball teams from across the nation stepped up to send team-branded items to Loren – including the Kansas City Royals.
Loren might be a die-hard Oakland A’s fan, but he is about to have branded gear from many, many teams.
If you'd like to donate baseball memorabilia to our pal Loren, please send items to the address below and we’ll make sure they get to him. pic.twitter.com/xI3ZwWWfNA— A's, But Spooky (@Athletics) October 16, 2017
Items from us are on their way for Loren!— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 16, 2017
Just dropped all of this in the mail for you, Loren! pic.twitter.com/fKmcZf6voC— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2017
We're in too. #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/JraajNFGkR— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 16, 2017
