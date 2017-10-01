More Videos

    With the prospects of free agency looming, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fondly remembers growing up a Royal, and wonders if Sunday will be the last time he throws from third base to Eric Hosmer at first. As told to Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian.

Kansas City Royals

Royals’ Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas re-create iconic photo from their youth

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 01, 2017 12:41 PM

UPDATED October 01, 2017 03:14 PM

Before the Royals’ game Saturday against Arizona at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Star photographer John Sleezer had a request for Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer.

Would they re-create an iconic shot from their early days?

When Moustakas and Hosmer arrived at their first spring training in Surprise, Ariz., in 2009, the duo posed for a photo that Sleezer set up.

“I’ve always hung on to that frame because they were perfect gentlemen,” Sleezer said. “It was ‘yes, sir’ or ‘no, sir.’ Everything was ‘sir.’ 

Here is that first shot when Moustakas was 21 and Hosmer was 20:

Eric Mike(2)
Kansas City Royals minor leaguers Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer during a March 2, 2009 spring training workout in Surprise, Ariz.
JOHN SLEEZER jsleezer@kcstar.com

At batting practice on Saturday, Sleezer asked if they would pose for that shot again. Hosmer and Moustakas, who will be free agents at season’s end, eagerly agreed.

Here it is, eight years later, and Moustakas is 29 and Hosmer is 27:

Eric Mike
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas, left, and Eric Hosmer before Saturday’s game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

