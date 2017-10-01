Royals’ Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas re-create iconic photo from their youth

More Videos 1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' Pause 0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart' 5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash 2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days 0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura 1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown 0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep 15:16 Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?” With the prospects of free agency looming, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fondly remembers growing up a Royal, and wonders if Sunday will be the last time he throws from third base to Eric Hosmer at first. As told to Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian. With the prospects of free agency looming, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fondly remembers growing up a Royal, and wonders if Sunday will be the last time he throws from third base to Eric Hosmer at first. As told to Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

