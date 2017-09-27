These two Royals suffered through volatile seasons. They helped beat the Tigers on Wednesday

More Videos 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday Pause 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 1:00 Poop from puppies is giving people massive diarrhea 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando on homer vs. Tigers: Just trying to be aggressive In relief of Lorenzo Cain for the day, Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando made a run-saving catch and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a 7-4 win over the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. In relief of Lorenzo Cain for the day, Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando made a run-saving catch and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a 7-4 win over the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

