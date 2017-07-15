Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums
12-year-old Adam Koss is traveling around the country with his father to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, and raise money for charity in the process. Video by John Sleezer and Josh Tolentino/The Kansas City Star
John SleezerThe Kansas City Star
Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums
Listen: Lorenzo Cain describes exchange with umpire who ejected him
Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson catches up with Ned Yost in Seattle
Royals starter Luke Farrell on his father attending his MLB debut: 'It was awesome'
Salvador Perez's son is all smiles after Royals' 11-6 comeback win over Twins
Ned Yost on the Royals' 11-6 comeback win over the Twins: 'They just grinded'
Ned Yost discusses rotation changes, including Travis Wood starting Sunday
Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez
Ned Yost pleased with Royals' 8-1 win over Twins in series opener
Luke Farrell on telling his mom about joining the Royals: 'There were some tears for sure'
Royals pitcher Danny Duffy could return on Tuesday
When will Royals ace Danny Duffy be back in the rotation?
Five things to know about Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss
Lorenzo Cain was ejected during the seventh inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Following the game, this is how he described his interaction with umpire Bill Miller.
Ned Yost talks about the bullpen battling, rookie Luke Farrell's debut and the impressive at-bats during the Royals 11-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017.