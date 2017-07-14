Royals fall to Rangers in return from All-Star break

The Royals returned on Friday from the All-Star break just three games out of first place in the American League Central race, heading into Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
But instead of making progress against a team sitting behind them in the wild-card race, the Royals lost 5-3 to the Rangers in front of 35,591 fans at Kauffman Stadium on a Mike Napoli home run.
The decisive blow came off Royals reliever Mike Minor in the seventh inning.
Napoli took advantage of a change-up left in the middle of the plate for a pinch-hit blast that traveled 444 feet over the left-field fence. He had entered the game hitting .194. Yet Napoli eviscerated a 2-2 pitch for his 20th homer of the year. It was only the second home run given up by Minor this season.
“There were a couple of different avenues we could have went and that was one of them, if I make my pitch,” said Minor, who fell to 5-2 and saw his ERA creep north to 2.22. “It just sucks there were a couple of different pitches we could have thrown there, and if I would’ve executed, I think we could have got him out.”
The Royals, meanwhile, were left to figure out Rangers starter Martin Perez, whose worst mistake was a hanging fastball to shortstop Alcides Escobar in the second inning. The Royals scattered eight hits over Perez’s seven frames — including an infield hit that extended Eric Hosmer’s hitting streak to 16 games — but only cashed in twice, totaling the three runs.
Royals starter Jason Hammel had carried a no-hit bid through 5 1/3 laborious innings, through which he made 86 pitches and allowed two walks to preserve a 3-0 lead.
But he unraveled in the sixth. On a ball hit just to the right of the mound, the 6-foot-6 Hammel stuck out his glove and deflected what would have been a routine ground ball to second. Whit Merrifield charged in, but the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus beat the throw, which sailed past Hosmer, by a few steps.
“I wish I had a little bit longer wingspan so I could’ve came up with that little bleeder from Andrus,” said Hammel, who ended up exiting after the second out of the sixth inning, and three Rangers runs on the board. “I looked back at Whit and asked him, ‘You were there?’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’ But if it’s in your reach, you want to make that play.”
After the Rangers’ Nomar Mazara coaxed another hit, veteran Adrian Beltre, who in his 20th season owned a .344 average against the Royals entering the game, came to the plate.
Beltre hit his 453rd career homer, his ninth of the season, to tie the game 3-3.
“(Hammel had) done such a great job with Beltre throwing two-seamers in on his hands and expanding with the breaking ball down out of the zone,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The pitch that he hit was down, but it was in the strike zone. He’s a pretty powerful hitter.
“You take back the one pitch and (Hammel) was outstanding.”
Escobar had given Hammel early room to breathe. Escobar, who had entered with 33 career homers, squared up a 2-0 pitch in the second inning for two-run shot. His third home run of the season soared 382 feet into the seats just beyond the left-field foul pole, giving the Royals a 2-0 advantage.
Jorge Bonifacio tacked on another run for the Royals in the fifth on a one-out single up the middle that allowed Merrifield to score from second base. Bonifacio was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
The hits could have been the game-winners, the ones that sent the Royals charging into the second half two games above .500.
But Hammel didn’t qualify for his ninth quality start of the season. Minor didn’t keep Napoli in the ball park. The Rangers won their 11th straight game against Kansas City.
And the Royals dropped backed to .500 at 44-44, but remained three games back of the first-place Cleveland Indians, who were shut out by the Oakland A’s 5-0 later Friday night.
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
Rangers 5, Royals 3
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Choo dh
5
0
0
0
0
0
.246
Andrus ss
5
1
1
0
0
0
.299
Mazara rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.258
Beltre 3b
3
1
2
3
1
0
.292
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.217
Chirinos c
4
0
1
0
0
2
.220
Robinson lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.214
Gomez cf
3
1
1
0
1
0
.249
Gallo 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.192
a-Napoli ph-1b
2
1
1
2
0
0
.197
Totals
35
5
7
5
3
5
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.284
Bonifacio rf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.254
Cain cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.272
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.318
S.Perez c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Moustakas 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.273
Soler dh
3
1
0
0
0
1
.154
Escobar ss
3
1
1
2
0
0
.226
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.192
Totals
32
3
8
3
1
3
Texas
000
003
200
—
5
7
0
Royals
020
010
000
—
3
8
1
a-homered for Gallo in the 7th.
E: Hosmer (2). LOB: Texas 6, Kansas City 3. 2B: Merrifield (17), Bonifacio (12). HR: Beltre (8), off Hammel; Napoli (19), off Minor; Escobar (3), off M.Perez. RBIs: Beltre 3 (30), Napoli 2 (41), Bonifacio (28), Escobar 2 (29).
Runners left in scoring position: Texas 2 (Odor, Gomez); Kansas City 1 (Hosmer). RISP: Texas 1 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 4. Runners moved up: Beltre. GIDP: Hosmer, S.Perez. DP: Texas 2 (M.Perez, Andrus, Gallo), (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).
Texas
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
M.Perez W, 5-6
7
8
3
3
1
1
89
4.55
Bush
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
3.44
Claudio, S, 2
1
0
0
0
0
1
7
2.70
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Hammel
5.2
4
3
3
2
4
108
5.02
Minor L, 5-2
1.1
2
2
2
0
1
22
2.22
Alburquerque
1
1
0
0
1
0
17
4.50
McCarthy
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
2.40
Hold: Bush (3). Inherited runners-scored: Minor 1-0.
Umpires: Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian O’Nora. Time: 2:58. Att: 35,591.
