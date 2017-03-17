Distinct tattoo carries deeper meaning for Royals fan

After losing his father to heart disease in August 2015, Cory Cunningham would listen to an old voicemail whenever he missed his dad more than usual.
The voicemail was from the late Randy Cunningham to his brother, with whom he shared a home-remodeling business in Kansas City, Kan. The message started with Randy saying, “How ’bout them Royals.”
“It was just a voicemail letting my uncle know what he was planning to do on a certain job,” Cory Cunningham said. “A week or so after my dad passed, my uncle sent me that voicemail. I listened to it quite a bit.”
Cunningham, 28, said he and his father had shared a bond over the Kansas City Royals for as long as he could remember. He wasn’t around for the Royals’ World Series championship in 1985, but Cunningham did watch some 2014 World Series games on TV with his dad.
Kansas City lost that World Series to the San Francisco Giants in seven games, leaving Royals fans temporarily heartbroken.
“My dad told me that when they won in 1985, he was in Westport celebrating,” Cunningham said. “I wouldn’t call us super-fans, but we watched a lot of games and always chatted about the Royals lineup and how good or bad they were playing.”
We watched a lot of games and always chatted about the Royals lineup and how good or bad they were playing.
Cory Cunningham of Overland Park, talking about his late father
A self-proclaimed creative type, Cunningham got to thinking not long ago that he might like to have the “How ’bout them Royals” phrase as a tattoo. That thought soon morphed into an idea to get a tattoo of a picture of the waveform (audio signal image) of the first part of his father’s voicemail greeting.
“I couldn’t say exactly where I got the idea,” Cunningham said. “I know I have seen waveform tattoos online or on TV. I like to paint and draw and make things, which I think I got from my dad. The tattoo turned out great, I think.”
Cunningham – who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., but now lives in Overland Park – clipped just the first part of the voicemail, put it into a music program on his computer and took a screen shot of the outline.
He sent the picture to a tattoo artist – Ryan Hines of Freaks Tattoo in Kansas City, Mo. – and on Monday, the tattoo became a permanent fixture on Cunningham’s left forearm.
“It was my first (waveform) tattoo,” Hines said. “(Waveforms) are not easily translated into tattoos. I just try to build a strong image that will stand the test of time.”
A couple of months after Randy Cunningham died, Kansas City won its first World Series since that magical 1985 season, defeating the New York Mets in five games.
“I thought of him a lot,” Cunningham said. “When something big would happen, I’d think, ‘I should text Dad about that,’ but then I’d remember I couldn’t. It made me miss him a bit, but overall it was a positive feeling.”
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments