Royals’ Mike Moustakas set to make debut at third base on Tuesday

SURPRISE, Ariz.

After easing back into competition as a designated hitter, Mike Moustakas is set to make his first start at third base on Tuesday, Royals manager Ned Yost said on Saturday.

Moustakas, who is returning from a torn knee ligament that ended his 2016 season, will play at his usual defensive position against the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Ariz.

Entering Saturday, Moustakas was 1 for 10 in three games. He was set to serve as the Royals’ designated hitter in a split-squad game against the Reds in Goodyear.

Butera also set to return

After battling a mild left oblique strain, reserve catcher Drew Butera will also be back on the field Tuesday, Yost said.

Butera is set to compete for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. He hasn’t appeared in a game since injuring his oblique during a live batting-practice session. Butera has said he will make a decision next week on his availability for the tournament.

