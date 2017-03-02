Rockies manager Bud Black pays tribute to former Royals manager Dick Howser

In his first season in Colorado, Rockies manager Bud Black is paying tribute to his former manager with the Royals.
Black, who pitched for the Royals from 1982-88, has elected to wear No. 10 this season in honor of former Royals manager Dick Howser, who wore the same number while guiding Kansas City to the 1985 World Series championship. Howser died on June 17, 1987 after a battle with a malignant brain tumor.
Black previously wore No. 20 during a stint as the manager of the San Diego Padres. But he offered that number to Ian Desmond, who signed with the Rockies in the offseason.
“I said: ‘You know what, this is more apropos, let me wear 10 in honor of Dick,’” Black said. “The more I thought about it, the more I thought: This is how it should be. I really loved Dick. Truly my first manager that I learned from.”
Black will also don the No. 10 jersey at Kauffman Stadium. The Rockies will visit Kansas City for an interleague series Aug. 22-24.
“That’s going to be great to come back,” Black said. “I’m looking forward to that trip. I really am. As you know, there’s still a lot of great people there that I’m close with and call good friends.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
