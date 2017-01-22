Royals GM Dayton Moore: ‘Players like Yordano are why coaches and teachers exist’

0:56 Five memorable moments in the career of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura Pause

4:42 Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

2:14 Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:13 Hunters' tribute to a 'million-dollar dog'

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

6:56 Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's win over Indiana State

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall