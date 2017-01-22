Royals, fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura at Kauffman Stadium

Infielder Christian Colon and pitchers Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy attended a candlelight vigil for teammate Yordano Ventura, who was killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican Republic. The emotional gathering was held outside of Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2017.
Keith Myers
The Kansas City Star
Fans attended a candlelight vigil outside Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night in memory of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died in a car accident early Sunday in the Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
A fan adds to a memorial outside Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo, on Sunday in memory of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
Fans on Sunday added to a memorial outside Kauffman Stadium in memory of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
Fans outside Kauffman Stadium on Sunday added to a memorial for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura pitched in the sixth inning in game six of the World Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2014, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
KEITH MYERS
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) makes his major league debut during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on September 17, 2013, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez delivers the Gatorade shower to Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura after his complete game 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the fifth inning during Saturday's ALCS baseball game on October 17, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Rich Sugg
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura walks off the mound after being relieved in the sixth inning during Friday's ALCS baseball game on October 23, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura was fired up as he walked off the mound after pitching the top of the fourth inning during Friday's ALCS baseball game on October 23, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) yells at himself after getting out of the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on September 1, 2014, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura sat in the dugout after being pulled from the game in the sixth inning during Tuesday's wildcard playoff baseball game on September 30, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Ventura gave up a three run home run in his short stint on the mound.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura reacted after center fielder Lorenzo Cain makes a catch Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy during the sixth inning at Saturday's ALCS playoff baseball game on October 11, 2014 at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer, Yordano Ventura and Salvador Perez celebrate after beating Los Angeles Angels 8-3 at Sunday's ALDS playoff baseball game on October 5, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
ALLISON LONG
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) pitches in the fourth during Tuesday's Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants Game 6 of the World Series at Kauffman Stadium on Oct. 28, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.
SHANE KEYSER
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura walked off the field in the sixth inning with his hat that reads, "Rest in Peace, Oscar Tavares". Oscar played for Saint Louis Cardinals and he was recently killed in a car accident. Ventura continued to pitch in game six of the World Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura pointed to the heavens after he finished the sixth inning in game six of the World Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2014, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
It was picture time for fans who used a cutout photo of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura in game six of the World Series on Tuesday, October 28, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
RICH SUGG
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura met with his minor league pitching coach Steve Luebber before game seven of the World Series on Wednesday, October 29, 2014, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JILL TOYOSHIBA
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura was greeted by Royals owner David Glass af the ALCS ring ceremony Monday, April 6, 2015, at the Kansas City Royals season opening game with the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura writhed in pain after experiencing an injury to his arm in the sixth inning Monday, April 6, 2015, at the Kansas City Royals season opening game with the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
JOHN SLEEZER
Home plate umpire Jim Joyce ejects Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura after hitting Oakland Athletics' Brett Lawrie (15) with a pitch in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on April 18, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) stares at Oakland Athletics' Brett Lawrie standing on first as Ventura is escorted off the field after hitting Lawrie with a pitch in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game on April 18, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) holds back starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) after hitting Oakland Athletics' Brett Lawrie with a pitch in the fourth inning and being ejected during Saturday's baseball game on April 18, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) in the dugout during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on July 4, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
Kansas City Royals' Yordano Ventura wears a chewing gum bubble on his head courtesy of teammates during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) throws during Wednesday's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on September 23, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
World Team starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (46) delivered a pitch in the first inning during Sunday's All-Star Futures baseball game on July 8, 2012, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. JOHN SLEEZER/The Kansas City Star
JOHN SLEEZER
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) followed through on a fifth inning pitch against the Seattle Mariners on September 23, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
DAVID EULITT
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) struck out Houston Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis (11) in the first inning during Monday's ALDS baseball game on October 12, 2015 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tx.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura celebrates with champagne in the clubhouse after their 7-2 win over the Houston Astros during Wednesday's ALDS baseball game 5 on October 14, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura was happy to get out of the third inning having the Toronto Blue Jays only score one run during Saturday's ALCS baseball game on October 17, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the third inning during Saturday's ALCS baseball game on October 17, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura reacts to his pitching issues in the sixth inning during Saturday's ALCS baseball game on October 17, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Shane Keyser
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the first inning during Friday's ALCS baseball game on October 23, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Herrera and Yordano Ventura play catch during warmups before Tuesday's World Series baseball game against the New York Mets on October 27, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) pitches in first inning during Friday's World Series baseball game on October 30, 2015 at at the Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.
Jill Toyoshiba
Sporting the flag of his native Dominican Republic, Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura acknowleded the fans along that lined Grand Boulevard during the World Series victory parade on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015 in Kansas City.
Tammy Ljungblad
Kansas City Royals' Edinson Volquez and Yordano Ventura during Saturday's spring training baseball workout on March 5, 2016 in Surprise, Ariz.
John Sleezer
Kansas City General Manager Dayton Moore hugs Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) during the championship ring ceremony at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2016.
Jill Toyoshiba
Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, right, calls to Manny Machado, foreground, after the benches cleared after Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura threw a pitch at Machado in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton
AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura is relieved in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on June 17, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the first inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on September 14, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. This was Ventura’s last game he pitched at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) tips his hat to the cheers of the fans after being relieved in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on September 17, 2013, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
JOHN SLEEZER
The Kansas City Star
