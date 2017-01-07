Five of Jarrod Dyson’s best moments with the Royals

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson never appeared in more than 120 games in a season during his six years with the Royals. All told, he played in 569 games.
But Dyson made a lasting impact. He was part of the two American League pennant-winning teams and the 2015 World Series champions.
When it was announced Friday that the Royals had traded Dyson to the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Nathan Karns, a number of moments from Dyson’s time in KC sprang to mind. I picked five for this post, but I’m sure you have others that resonate. If that’s the case, please leave your comments below.
The back flip
Just weeks after nearly every fan in Kansas City called for Dayton Moore and Ned Yost to be fired, the Royals moved into first place in the AL Central on Aug. 11, 2014 when they beat the A’s. Dyson caught the final out and did a back flip. Awesome.
The catch
The Marlins’ Christian Yellich crushed a pitch from Edinson Volquez during a game in Miami last year, and it seemed destined to be a home run. But Dyson had other plans. Not that he had a lot of time to think about making this catch.
The Willie Mays imitation
In 2015, Dyson made his first start in left field after an injury to Alex Gordon and started an amazing double play.
The Inside the Park homer
The night before that remarkable catch, Dyson showed off his speed with an inside the park home run against the Rays. As you can see, Dyson reached a top speed of 21.5 mph. Love that moment that Dyson lingers after he slides across home plate.
The vroom
This was the Dyson a lot of people will remember. He swiped third base in the bottom of the ninth inning of the 2014 Wild Card Game against the A’s and revved the motorcycle when he got to his feet. It was audacious and exhilarating and brash. After all, the Royals were losing at the time and two outs from elimination but, man, you’d have thought they were on top of the world. No one knew it at that time, but the Royals were just starting an incredible ride that would include two pennants and a World Series title.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
