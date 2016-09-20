Indians walk off with a 2-1 win over the Royals, spoiling Edinson Volquez’s strong start

0:44 Royals rookie Hunter Dozier collects first career hit Pause

0:45 Royals manager Ned Yost talks after 8-0 loss to A's

0:32 Royals manager Ned Yost talks after 16-3 blowout to the A's

0:56 Lorenzo Cain discusses walk-off hit in Royals' comeback win

1:16 Royals raise 2015 World Series championship flag at Kauffman Stadium

2:57 Royals fans explain their jerseys

2:12 Royals fans deliver baseball to the K in historic relay

7:50 Royals manager Ned Yost says opening day is great for fans, 'a pain' for coaches and players

0:55 Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training

2:43 Royals' utility man and actor Cody Decker explains his acting passion