In first start of season, Jason Vargas leads Royals to a 3-2 win over the White Sox

Mike Moustakas strolled through the Royals’ locker room prior to their matchup with the White Sox Saturday night, and announced a “national holiday.”
“It’s Jason Vargas Launch Day!” he called out. “You’re all witnesses.”
It may not have been a national holiday, but it was, indeed, the relaunch of Vargas’ career.
After last season’s Tommy John surgery put a yearlong dent in his career, the left-handed pitcher made his first major-league start in 423 days on Saturday. Against the Chicago White Sox, 72-76, he threw the first three innings, allowing two hits and one run, walking one and striking out one, on the way to Kansas City’s 3-2 win, a victory that ended a five-game losing streak.
Vargas started off shaky, allowing a hit to the second batter he faced, and the second hit a couple of batters later. The White Sox scored off a Tim Anderson run, batted in by Melky Cabrera in the top of the first. But Vargas, who was restricted to a three-inning, 45-pitch outing, settled down and retired his first three batters in the second.
“He kept the ball down, he changed speeds well,” manager Ned Yost said. “It was really neat to see. He was a little better than I expected. It’s been 14 months since he’s been on a major-league mound.”
Vargas, Yost also said before the game, is someone he hopes can be a “big part of our rotation next year.” That preparation started Saturday.
“I knew that if I had the opportunity to get out there this year, it would be icing on the cake as far as going into next season,” Vargas said. “Being able to have the opportunity to go out there and compete, it’s just another plus that’s gone along with this rehab.”
It was a night when focus began to perceptibly shift (if it hadn’t already) to next season. Before Saturday’s win, Kansas City had opened the most recent home stand on a five-game losing streak, and fallen seven games out of the last American League wild-card spot. Even with the victory, the gap between the Royals’ record, 75-73, and the postseason red line was still daunting, with 14 regular season games remaining.
So, the Royals looked forward — first with Vargas, then in the batting lineup.
The game had been locked in a 1-1 tie for 3 1/2 innings before another potential piece of the Royals’ future stepped up. Right fielder Hunter Dozier, who recorded his first career hit on Thursday and his first start Friday, got another one of each.
Moments after shortstop Alcides Escobar stretched a hit to the far right corner of Kauffman Stadium into a triple, Dozier sent his own single to the opposite side. His hit to left field brought Escobar around for the Royals’ 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dozier himself scored to make it 3-1 after Eric Hosmer poked a single through the middle of the infield.
Meanwhile, Dillon Gee was finishing off the White Sox with a solid outing of his own, allowing five hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
That run actually came with Joakim Soria physically on the mound, though. Soria had trotted out in the top of the eighth, with two on and one out, as a round of booing ensued from the Kauffman Stadium crowd. He escaped the eighth inning with only Jose Abreu scoring off an Avisail Garcia RBI to make it 3-2.
Wade Davis — entering to a much friendlier reception by the home crowd — pitched the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to seal the win.
The victory also served as manager Ned Yost’s 1,000th career win, an accomplishment celebrated with a post-game Gatorade bath.
“I thought, if I’m good at this job, I’ll be around long enough to get 1,000 wins,” he said. “So it was always a goal. It was nothing that I worked real hard at. It just kind of came because I had great players and great general managers.”
Wang designated for assignment
The Royals designated Chien-Ming Wang for assignment Saturday, clearing space on the 40-man roster for Vargas’ return. Wang tallied 30 strikeouts and allowed 60 hits and 27 runs in 53 1/3 innings pitched this season, finishing with a 4.22 ERA.
Ashley Scoby: 816-234-4875, @ashleyscoby. Download True Blue, The Star’s Royals app.
Royals 3, White Sox 2
Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Eaton cf-rf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.282
Anderson ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.280
Abreu 1b
3
1
1
0
1
0
.300
Cabrera lf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.300
Frazier 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.215
Garcia dh
4
0
1
1
0
0
.248
Coats rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.186
a-Shuck ph-cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.208
Sanchez 2b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.191
Smith c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.091
b-Avila ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.222
Totals
36
2
8
2
1
7
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dyson cf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.264
Merrifield 2b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.280
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
1
0
2
.272
Morales dh
3
0
0
1
0
0
.258
Perez c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.214
Escobar ss
2
1
1
0
0
0
.269
Cuthbert 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.274
Dozier rf
3
1
1
1
0
0
.333
Orlando rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.293
Totals
29
3
7
3
0
2
Chicago
100
000
010
—
2
8
0
Kansas City
100
020
00x
—
3
7
0
a-grounded out for Coats in the 8th. b-struck out for Smith in the 9th.
2B: Garcia (17). 3B: Escobar (6). RBIs: Cabrera (73), Garcia (47), Hosmer (92), Morales (81), Dozier (2). SB: Frazier (12), Dyson (28), Merrifield (6). SF: Morales.
LOB: Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. Runners left in scoring position: Chicago 5 (Abreu, Garcia, Sanchez, Shuck 2); Kansas City 3 (Morales, Perez, Dozier). RISP: Chicago 2 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 8. Runners moved up: Anderson, Cuthbert, Merrifield. GIDP: Hosmer. DP: Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson).
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gonzalez L, 4-7
7
6
3
3
0
2
94
3.83
Jennings
1
1
0
0
0
0
11
1.68
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Vargas
3
2
1
1
1
1
52
3.00
Gee W, 7-8
4 1/3
5
1
1
0
2
62
4.51
Soria H, 20
2/3
1
0
0
0
1
9
4.14
Davis S, 25-28
1
0
0
0
0
3
18
2.11
Inherited runners-scored: Soria 2-1. HBP: Gonzalez (Escobar).
Umpires: Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Toby Basner; Third, Tripp Gibson. T: 2:36. A: 34,805.
