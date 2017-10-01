Tom Krasovic: Decade later, Gwynn has no regrets about tripling Padres' pain

It's tough to be a Padres fan, especially as the team wraps up its ninth losing season in 10 years.
Kids today may not know it, but the Pads can be vexing also when they're good.
The Pads have a dramatic knack for causing heartache, on the rare occasions they challenge for October glory.
Sorry to play the role of grumpy elder. It's just that a wacky 10-year anniversary is upon us.
Milwaukee, 2007.
See the baseball bounding into the right-field corner.
See Tony Gwynn Jr., son of Mr. Padre, sticking it to the Pads.
If the Pads are ever relevant again, if the games finally begin to matter, all will not be doom and gloom.
There will be giddy moments, though probably not as wacky as this one from late in the '07 season.
During the '07 pennant race, when Pads mainstay Brian Giles slammed a clutch home run in San Francisco, his teammates gathered in the clubhouse to greet him after the victory.
They were all naked, in honor of Giles.
"I think I was naked, too – in the manager's office," former Pads manager Bud Black recalled last week.
Giles enjoyed not wearing clothes, even while taking batting practice indoors.
An eccentric dreamer, too, Giles had envisaged leading the Pads to a World Series title since he was a boy attending games with his parents and brother.
The boy Giles channeled his Pads obsession into housework, vacuuming criss-cross patterns onto the family carpet in El Cajon to simulate the look of Jack Murphy Field.
Giles, after becoming an All-Star with the Pirates, even had his agent tweak his contract to make it easier for the Pads to trade for him at a cut rate, which they would do.
When he hit the home run in September 2007 against Giants closer Brian Wilson, in the season's 157th game, to fuel a four-run, ninth-inning uprising, Giles also kept the Pads one game ahead of the hard-charging Colorado Rockies in the race for the National League's one and only wild-card berth.
Revived, the Pads won the next game in San Francisco. And when they won the next two games in Milwaukee, eliminating the Brewers from the playoff race, they were two up on Colorado with two games to go.
Cases of champagne were rolled into the clubhouse.
The Pads went 0-2, the Rockies went 2-0, creating a 163rd game.
In Denver, the Rockies trailed by two runs in the 13th inning after Scott Hairston hit a go-ahead homer. Black managed a "masterful game," his best that year, said Padres general manager Kevin Towers.
But Trevor Hoffman lacked good stuff, and the Rockies, feasting on a flat fastballs, rallied for victory.
The San Diego twist was that when the Pads were one strike from clinching the playoff berth in Milwaukee, 10 years ago to the day Friday, Gwynn denied them by hitting Hoffman's vaunted change-up for a game-tying triple.
"The greatest triple in Rockies history," said Ryan Spilborghs, a Rockies outfielder on the '07 team.
Gwynn revisited the hit Friday.
Against Hoffy, a righty, the lefty swung a short bat identical in size – 30.5 ounces, 33 inches – to that of his late father, a career .338 hitter who was watching from a broadcast booth that afternoon.
Gwynn said the at-bat was one of the few times that his swing and the result recalled his father's ability to "flip" an off-speed pitch into right field.
He said his childhood experiences of watching Hoffman, a longtime teammate of Gwynn the elder, enabled him to hit the change-up flush.
"It was a good pitch," he said. "It was down, it was going away from me. But, I was just fortunate enough to get a barrel on it. It wasn't like that pitch was up. It was down and away."
When he saw the ball go over first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, he knew he would get a triple.
"My strongest memory was probably it being against Trevor Hoffman," he said.
No offense, San Diego.
But Tony Gwynn Jr. was determined to beat the Pads.
"Despite how people feel about it in San Diego, from a career standpoint, that's one of my biggest hits," said Gwynn, who joined the Pads' broadcast team this year.
He said he had no conflicted feelings about the triple – then or in the years that followed.
"It was not as though I was torn," he said. "I had a job to do. And I had aspirations of being an everyday player, and was still trying to prove myself."
The next day, Gwynn rooted for his Brewers teammates to beat the Pads in the 162nd game.
Milwaukee fell behind but rallied against Mira Mesa resident Brett Tomko.
Back in San Diego, after flying on the private plane of Pads owner John Moores, Gwynn rooted for the Pads to beat Colorado. The Rockies, who also overcame Pads ace Jake Peavy that night, capped one of the great stretch runs in baseball history.
Hoffman had elbow surgery soon after the finale. He would say he had "nothing on the ball" at Denver in the 163rd game.
The defeat pained Gwynn, too.
"(Matt Holiday) still hasn't touched home plate," he said, speaking San Diegan.
Yet as a Pacific Beach resident in 2007, Gwynn couldn't walk five feet without a forlorn Pads fan giving him the business. "I got drilled the rest of the offseason: 'Man, did you have to get the hit against us?' "
Nearly a decade earlier, Gwynn had lived Pads heartache similar to that he inflicted on his childhood favorites.
Sitting behind home plate at Yankee Stadium for Game 1 of the 1998 World Series, the 16-year-old Gwynn took plenty of guff from Yankees fans. They talked trash about the little Pads.
The teenager simmered – until his "pops" belted a home run off the facade.
Gwynn Jr. stood up and hollered "take that" comments.
Looking at Yankees fans behind him, he saw two familiar faces: actors Denzel Washington and Bruce Willis.
"They just kind of smirked at me," he said.
Gwynn's mother told him to sit down. The Yankees kept him seated by rallying to win the game. They went on to sweep the series.
Today, Gwynn takes solace in the likelihood that the strange circumstances of '07 are an outlier.
"There's no more 'me's" out there to make it worse," he said.
Then again: "Trevor does have a son coming up," he said. "He's still in college. He's a shortstop."
Mark it down for when – or is it if – the Padres are good again.
