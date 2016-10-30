Aroldis Chapman keeps Cubs’ World Series hopes alive in 3-2 win over Indians

Late Sunday afternoon, as the streets outside Wrigley Field overflowed with a mass of pedestrians, and old salesmen hawked T-shirts about a goat and a curse and a father played catch with his son on Sheffield Avenue and a city braced for the end, Anthony Rizzo walked into the neon-lit Cubs clubhouse in the bowels of the old ballpark and cued up a song on the sound system.
Rizzo, the Cubs’ 27-year-old first baseman, had an idea of sorts, and the plan included music and video clips and an impromptu shadow boxing routine as his teammates prepared for Game 5 of the World Series. The room needed something, he thought.
The music was the theme from “Rocky,” the 1976 movie about an underdog boxerwho goes the distance, and the clips played on every clubhouse TV, and there was Rizzo, dancing around in his skivvies, choreographing a fight as the sound blared throughout the room.
“We had to get the levels up,” Rizzo would say.
The moment was silly, and the metaphor was perhaps a bit on the nose. But facing a three-games-to-one deficit to the Cleveland Indians in the 112th World Series and staring at 108 years without a championship, there was nothing the Cubs wouldn’t do on Sunday night, no gambit they wouldn’t try, no stop that wouldn’t be pulled.
“I keep saying, ‘We got to go the distance now.’ We got to believe in it,” Rizzo said.
So in the afternoon, the Cubs channeled Rocky Balboa, the slugging, blue-collar southpaw from Philadelphia. And by late Sunday night, they were relying on the thunderbolt left arm of closer Aroldis Chapman, who delivered 2 2/3 innings of relief in a 3-2 victory, a classic that will send the series back to Cleveland for Game 6 on Tuesday night.
In seven seasons, the 28-year-old Cuban had never been asked to procure eight outs in a game. With the season on the line, he did just that, throwing 42 pitches -- two shy of his career high — and finishing with four strikeouts, including a pivotal one of Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, who looked at a 101-mph fastball with two outs in the eighth inning.
In that moment, after the baseball split the strike zone at Lindor’s knees, Chapman had already stranded three base runners and protected a one-run lead for five outs, but he was not done.
He would sit down once more and return for the ninth, breezing through three batters and filling the radar gun with triple-digit readings. It was the longest save in the World Series since San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner had a five-inning save against the Royals in Game 7 in 2014.
“Chapman,” Indians manager Terry Francona said, “that was a big ask, and he answered. That was impressive,”
The performance was not without peril, because nothing is ever easy on Chicago’s North Side. Not in the playoffs. Not when the drought is 108 years. Chapman forgot to cover first base in the eighth, allowing Cleveland’s Rajai Davis to reach and later advance to third. He plunked Brandon Guyer in the seventh before escaping a jam.
But all series long — and all postseason long — opposing managers have watched as Francona turned loose left-hander Andrew Miller for marathon appearances. Sunday night, it was Joe Maddon’s term to turn unleash his beast.
“Chappy came in and did something he’s never done before,” Maddon, the Cubs manager, said, exuding relief in the postgame news conference.
And so did this entire city. In the moments after the victory, after Chapman had recorded the final out, and Kris Bryant had hit his first homer of the series, and starter Jon Lester had allowed two runs across six innings, the Cubs flooded onto the infield. In the afterglow of a cathartic win, more than 40,000 fans stayed put, standing and reveling in the moment, serenading the neighborhood with a deafening version of “Go Cubs Go,” the club's traditional victory song.
Down by the Cubs’ clubhouse, in the lower-level concourse, protected by concrete and steel, you could hear every line.
“Hey Chicago, what do you say? The Cubs are gonna win today.”
“It was wonderful tonight,” Maddon said.
“That’s your typical World Series game,” said Cubs catcher David Ross.
“A lot of people in Chicago have not seen a win in the World Series,” Rizzo said.
Indeed. This was true. The last Cubs victory in the Fall Classic was on Oct. 8, 1945, in Game 6 of that World Series, and Chicago would lose to the Detroit Tigers in seven. On Sunday, the Cubs sought to alter history.
“We’re all about writing our own,” Bryant said.
As the Cubs arrived at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon, the sidewalks on Waveland and Sheffield avenues brimmed with bodies and an uneasy energy permeated the scene. In the morning, the city had awoken to a 3-1 series deficit and prepared for the final game at Wrigley this season.
There is no right way to prepare for the end, but as Maddon met with reporters before the game, he offered this recommendation: “Please be nervous,” he said. “Absolutely. You should be nervous. We have to win tonight.”
The Cubs had put themselves in this position by scoring just seven runs in the first four games of the series, by wilting at the mere sight of a breaking ball from a Cleveland pitcher. To undo the damage, they would need to something that has not been done since the 1985 World Series, when the Royals escaped a 3-1 deficit and vanquished the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.
Of course, the difference is that the Royals won Game 5 on the road before pulling off Games 6 and 7 at Royals Stadium. So Maddon spoke, and the locals complied. What more could they do?
Please be nervous.
If the fans in Wrigley were anxious, maybe they feared the worst when Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez drilled a solo homer to left field off Lester in the top of the second. The pitch — a 93-mph fastball — left Ramirez’s bat at 102 mph and landed 10 rows deep in the left-field bleachers. As Ramirez circled the bases, the screams echoed out from the Indians’ dugout.
Maybe it felt like the end. But the Cubs would stir to life in the fourth against Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who began to unravel after three strong innings. First, Bauer left a 1-1 fastball in the zone against Bryant, who rocketed a game-tying homer to left field. Moments later, Rizzo pounded a double off the wall in right field, flashing the “double pistols” hand signal to the Cubs dugout. Former Royal Ben Zobrist turned up the heat with a single to right field. And the body shots began to take their toil.
“They kind of put their pitcher on the ropes a little bit,” Maddon said. “We had better at-bats.”
Shortstop Addison Russell gave the Cubs a precious 2-1 lead with a soft RBI single to third base. And for a moment, it appeared as if the floor would give out on Bauer, but with one out and the bases loaded, Maddon let Ross, Lester’s personal backstop, hit against the wobbling right-hander.
Ross delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to left field, stretching the lead to 3-1, but the inning ended when Lester struck out. Maddon could have unleashed slugger Kyle Schwarber against Bauer, of course, knowing that he eventually would sub for Ross anyway. But Schwarber stayed in the dugout, and the Indians stayed in the game.
Cleveland would slice a run off the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Lindor. And Lester would depart after allowing two runs in six innings. The Cubs led 3-2.
A lead. By the seventh inning, Maddon called on reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to serve as a bridge to Chapman, but when the bridge started to crumble, Chapman began to loosen in the bullpen. Earlier in the day, Maddon had warned Chapman of this possibility, that he might be needed for more than inning. Chapman understood.
“I physically prepared myself to come in as early as possible,” Chapman said, “And well, things came out the way they came out.”
Now the series shifts back to Cleveland, and the Cubs need another victory. On Monday, they will fly to Cleveland, and on Tuesday, they need another performance to push the series to the distance. One more night to cue up the “Rocky” theme and prepare for a fight.
“Obviously, there’s a lot more than that,” Rizzo said. “One pitch. One inning. One at-bat. But we just gotta keep telling everyone, ‘We’re going to a bout.’ ”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s Royals app.
