Andrew Miller escapes bases-loaded jam, Indians beat Cubs 6-0 in World Series opener

The opening salvo in this 2016 World Series was unleashed by a 6-foot-7 man with a wispy beard, a menacing scowl and a left arm straight out of the Old West.
Andrew Miller, the deadline acquisition turned postseason gunslinger, was going to make his imprint on this series. This was certain. But as this much-anticipated showdown began on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, the postseason’s greatest weapon did not take long to stare down the Chicago Cubs and offer a maxim of October baseball.
In a 6-0 victory in Game 1, Miller came on in the top of the seventh inning and navigated a no-out, bases-loaded jam, helping to deliver a 1-0 lead to Cleveland, the forgotten city in this historic October clash.
The escape was crucial, the residue of guile, fortitude and a disappearing slider. The performance offered a familiar postseason blueprint, the same one that carried the Royals to two straight American League pennants.
Miller was not at his best — “It wasn’t pretty,” he would say afterward — but the Indians won because they showed the trademarks of a deep and well-rounded roster, a team that can win in multiple ways. Starting pitcher Corey Kluber dominated. The Indians defense flashed its athleticism. And the bullpen, led by the impeccable Miller, was an impenetrable wall.
In some ways, of course, the 2016 Indians do not resemble the 2015 Royals. They hit more homers. They feature a Cy Young candidate in Kluber. But in some ways, they do. Here it is October, and a small-market team from the American League Central is handcuffing the National League champion with an opportunistic offense, a cobbled-together pitching staff and a bearded boss at the back end of the bullpen.
“Seeing the way that they won was important to us,” Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall said of the Royals’ 2015 championship team. “They’re a great base-running team. They’re a great defensive team. They have that great back end of the bullpen. That’s kind of our team makeup.”
Consider the back end of the bullpen, fortified by a midseason trade that brought Miller to Cleveland from the New York Yankees. Consider the top of the seventh on Tuesday night.
After relieving Kluber with no outs and a man on first, Miller walked Cubs designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and allowed a single to playoff talisman Javier Baez. The Indians’ lead was 3-0. The Cubs had the tying run at first base. Then Miller went straight Wade Davis, putting the game on ice.
First, he coaxed a soft fly ball from Willson Contreras, which could have been a double play after Schwarber inexplicably took off for third. But center fielder Rajai Davis gunned his throw home and Schwarber scrambled back to the bag.
“That’s the last thing on my mind, going to second base,” Davis said.
Next, Miller struck out Addison Russell on three filthy pitches. Finally, he took down Cubs catcher David Ross with a buckling, 3-2 slider that ended the inning. When the deed was done and the escape was complete, Miller pumped his fist as noise filled the air. As Ross walked back to the dugout, Progressive Field exploded on a crisp night in Northwest Ohio.
And then there was this: Miller explaining a night in which he kept his postseason ERA at 0.00 while notching his 24th strikeout in 13 2/3 innings this postseason.
“I’d like to be sharper than I was,” Miller said.
For the Cubs, that must be a frightening thought. The Indians own a 1-0 series lead entering Game 2 on Wednesday, which will begin an hour early — 6:08 p.m. Central — because of rain in the forecast. The Cubs, looking for their first World Series championship since 1908, must regroup with Jake Arrieta on the mound.
If there was a silver lining to this performance, the Cubs forced Miller to throw 46 pitches in two scoreless innings. But standing before his locker after the gameMiller said he would be available to pitch Wednesday.
“It’s the World Series. I’ll be ready.”
If there was one lesson reinforced by the Royals’ championship run, it was that bullpens can be the great equalizer in October. And for the moment, the Indians appear poised to ride Miller’s left arm for as long as it will go.
“I just think there’s a lot that can happen tomorrow,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of deploying Miller in the seventh. “One, we might not have a lead. Two, it might rain.”
As the fall classic returned to Cleveland for the first time in 19 years, Kluber set the tone with six scoreless innings. Catcher Roberto Perez blasted two home runs, including a knockout three-run shot in the eighth. Shortstop Francisco Lindor finished 3 for 4 with a run scored.
The Indians do not possess the star power or Q-score of the Cubs. They do not possess a romantic 108-year drought. But they might be the most well-rounded team still standing. They might be capable of keeping the World Series trophy in the American League Central.
“I don’t know about history,” Miller said. “We had Corey Kluber on the mound.”
Fair enough. The Indians built an early lead with an opportunistic, jab-jab-jab ambush of Chicago starter Jon Lester. With two outs in the first inning, shortstop Lindor stroked a single to center field. Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana drew consecutive five-pitch walks. And then Jose Ramirez opened the scoring with a soft grounder that rolled perfectly down the third-base line.
Moments later, Lester hit Brandon Guyer with an 0-2 cutter, and the score was 2-0 after the first. The Indians would extend the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, when Perez launched a rocket shot to left field.
Lester would survive 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He struck out seven and issued three walks, and at times, he appeared flummoxed by the strike zone of home-plate umpire Larry Vanover. But he could not measure up to Kluber, the stone-faced, bearded ace of the Cleveland staff.
In 32 starts this season, the former Cy Young winner had posted a 3.14 ERA and led all qualified starters with a 149 ERA-plus. On Tuesday, he became the first man to strike out eight men in the first three innings of a World Series game. After the game, Francona confirmed that Kluber probably would go on short rest in Game 4.
Schwarber, who had not played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee April 7, interrupted Kluber’s dominance with a booming double to right-center in the top of the fourth. The moment capped six months of rehab and challenged the laws of modern medicine.
Schwarber returned to the lineup after logging just 2 1/2 games of work in the Arizona Fall League. Before Tuesday’s game, he admitted he might weep at some point that night. Instead, the 23-year-old slugger collected his first hit since bashing five homers during a ferocious performance last October.
For the Cubs, who had not appeared in a World Series since 1945, it was one moment. But now they are down 1-0 in the best-of-seven series, and they will need more of them.
The drought is 108 years, and now Andrew Miller is in their way. The road to a title just got a little harder.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments