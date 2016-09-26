Marlins’ Dee Gordon honors Jose Fernandez, hits leadoff homer and rounds the bases in tears

This will give you chills.
One day after the death of 24-year-old All-Star pitcher Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins returned to the field against the New York Mets on Monday night.
After a pregame tribute to their late teammate, Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon opened the game by batting right-handed for one pitch, to honor Fernandez, before switching back to the left side and hitting his first homer of the year.
Just amazing, @FlashGJr. #JDF16 pic.twitter.com/Tgg03ZSJlt— MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2016
Gordon jogged around the bases in tears. It was, quite simply, a moment you’ll see for years.
