September 26, 2016 7:32 PM

Marlins’ Dee Gordon honors Jose Fernandez, hits leadoff homer and rounds the bases in tears

By RUSTIN DODD



This will give you chills.

One day after the death of 24-year-old All-Star pitcher Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins returned to the field against the New York Mets on Monday night.

After a pregame tribute to their late teammate, Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon opened the game by batting right-handed for one pitch, to honor Fernandez, before switching back to the left side and hitting his first homer of the year.

Gordon jogged around the bases in tears. It was, quite simply, a moment you’ll see for years.

Rustin Dodd

