After ‘birthday beatdown’ tradition, no Kansas high school football players charged

No football players — or the coach — at a Kansas high school will face any charges after an alleged hazing incident came to light last fall.
The incident has been described as “birthday beatdowns," which an anonymous source told the Manhattan Mercury was a Manhattan High School football team tradition.
At least two teens were injured as result of one incident – 15- and 16-year-old boys – according to an October statement from the Riley County Police Department.
" ... it was reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit the victims," the statement said. The incident is reported to have occurred in the 3300 block of Robinson Drive in Manhattan, which is where Bishop Stadium in CiCo Park is located.
The department said the reported incident led to a battery investigation.
Both the football coach and players were under scrutiny when police began investigating in October 2017.
In January, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade confirmed to KSNT that coach Joe Schartz will remain employed as both a coach and teacher.
“While it is understood that people would like more information, to comment further would be inappropriate given this is a confidential matter involving both students and staff,” Wade said in an email statement to the Mercury.
RCPD then submitted its case to the county attorney’s office for a determination on charges, but because two employees in the office have relatives on the football team, the case was forwarded to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office in January.
On Thursday, the Mercury reported that the Lyon County Attorney’s Office will not press any charges regarding the "birthday beatdowns."
Attorney Marc Goodman told KVOE no hazing took place under the basis of Kansas law, which is defined as an incident that can cause great bodily harm or death as part of requirement to a social or fraternal organization.
" ... there are no facts or insufficient facts to even charge the case," Goodman told KVOE. "There's absolutely no evidence that the 'birthday beatdown,' as they called it, was a requirement to be a part of the football team."
While Goodman told the Mercury that "the conduct described as 'birthday beatdowns' is not endorsed by any means," he said the evidence submitted does not arise to the level of a criminal act.
Comments