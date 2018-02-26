High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball postseason scores, boxes

Eagle staff

February 26, 2018 08:36 PM

Boys scores

CLASS 3A

BELLE PLAINE SUB-STATE

Cheney 74, Independent 23

Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55

Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37

Kingman 54, Conway Springs 52

COLBY SUB-STATE

Phillipsburg 63, Norton 34

Scott City 48, Southwestern Heights 32

Colby at Lakin

Cimarron at Goodland

HORTON SUB-STATE

Atchison County at Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Riverside 51, Pleasant Ridge 43

Nemaha Central 62, Horton 33

Hiawatha at Sabetha

MINNEAPOLIS SUB-STATE

Russell at TMP-Marian

Minneapolis at Southeast of Saline

Hoisington at Ellsworth

Riley County at Beloit

RIVERTON SUB-STATE

Fredonia at Caney

Riverton 72, Erie 70

Neodesha at Northeast Arma

Cherryvale 60, SE-Cherokee 41

SEDGWICK SUB-STATE

Halstead 68, Lyons 29

Haven 73, Hutchinson Trinity 55

Remington at Sterling

Sedgwick 55, Hesston 53

SILVER LAKE SUB-STATE

Oskaloosa at Perry-Lecompton

Mission Valley at McLouth

Rossville at Silver Lake

St. Marys 55. Royal Valley 45

WELLSVILLE SUB-STATE

Osage City at Wellsville

Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 45

Council Grove 74, Eureka 42

Humboldt 52, West Franklin 51

CLASS 2A

BELLEVILLE SUB-STATE

Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart

Smith Center at Valley Heights

Bennington at Belleville

Solomon 44, Lincoln 33

WaKEENEY SUB-STATE

Oberlin at Hoxie

CLASS 1A-I

FRANKFORT SUB-STATE

Onaga vs. Valley Falls

Troy at Frankfort

NORWICH SUB-STATE

Pretty Prairie at Norwich

Burrton 73, Fairfield 39

SYLVAN GROVE SUB-STATE

Lakeside at Sylvan-Lucas

Little River vs. Thunder Ridge

CLASS 1A-II

FOWLER SUB-STATE

Bucklin vs. Rolla

HARTFORD SUB-STATE

Marais des Cygnes vs. Altoona Midway

PALCO SUB-STATE

Natoma at Palco

RANDOLPH SUB-STATE

Linn at Blue Valley Randolph

Axtell vs. Wetmore

RANSOM SUB-STATE

Quinter 68, Deerfield 47

Ingalls vs. Western Plains-Healy

SHARON SPRINGS SUB-STATE

Golden Plains vs. Cheylin

SOUTH HAVEN SUB-STATE

Argonia vs. Cunningham

STAFFORD SUB-STATE

Chase at Stafford

Wilson vs. Tescott

Boys box scores

Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37

Douglass

9

9

12

7

37

B. Plaine

14

17

14

23

68

Douglass: Dunham 9, Anderson 15, Kiekel 3, Hurd 1, Eck 6, Grax 3.

Belle Plaine: Gooch 23, Hilton 3, Douglas 2, Wiseman 15, Osgood 9, Bible 6, Hall, Stover 6, Warren 2.

Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55

G. Plain

15

15

16

12

58

Chaparral

7

15

15

18

55

Garden Plain: Paul 5, Smith 11, Mannebach 20, Dreiling 6, Thimmesch 11, Zoglman 3, Rex 2.

Chaparral: Pfaff 11, Spicer 8, Burke 4, A. Clark 8, B. Clark 9, Fox 15.

Sterling 58, Remington 52

Remington

9

12

12

19

52

Sterling

11

20

10

15

58

Remington: Tillotson 2, Martin 8, Bowen 6, Thiessen 17, McQuiston 2, Marciano 17.

Sterling: Schweizer 1, Myers 9, Richter 13, Comley 16, Dutton 19.

Girls scores

CLASS 3A

WELLSVILLE SUB-STATE

Wellsville 79, Osage City 31

CLASS 2A

ALMA SUB-STATE

Olpe 69, Burlingame 24

Madison-Hamilton at Jackson Heights

Jefferson North 61, Lyndon 30

Northern Heights at Wabaunsee

BELLEVILLE SUB-STATE

Valley Heights 67, Ell-Saline 43

Solomon 44, Lincoln 33

Smith Center 48, Sacred Heart 32

Republic County at Bennington

CLAFLIN SUB-STATE

Ness City at Central Plains

Macksville at Kinsley

Kiowa County 49, Ellinwood 20

Pratt Skyline at LaCrosse

HILLSBORO SUB-STATE

Marion 40, Herington 24

Inman at Moundridge

Hillsboro at Berean Academy

Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 32

PITTSBURG SUB-STATE

Pittsburg Colgan 60, KC Christian 13

Olathe Heritage Christian 38, Oswego 25

Uniontown at Yates Center

Shawnee Maranatha at Pleasanton

SYRACUSE SUB-STATE

Leoti at Meade

Syracuse 61, Hodgeman County 58

Stanton County at Spearville

Sublette 68, Elkhart 42

UDALL SUB-STATE

West Elk 55, Oxford 13

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall

Sedan 58, Central Burden 35

Bluestem 51, Medicine Lodge 44

WaKEENEY SUB-STATE

Oberlin at Hoxie

Plainville at St. Francis

Hill City 49, Oakley 40

Ellis at WaKeeney

CLASS 1A-II

FOWLER SUB-STATE

Ashland at Fowler

HARTFORD SUB-STATE

Marais des Cygnes vs. Altoona Midway

PALCO SUB-STATE

Natoma at Palco

SHARON SPRINGS SUB-STATE

Weskan at Sharon Springs

SOUTH HAVEN SUB-STATE

Attica vs. Argonia

MAKE-UP GAMES

Baldwin 60, Spring Hill 37

Circle 30, Winfield 22

Wellington 46, Clearwater 11

Girls box scores

Circle 66, Winfield 51

Winfield

15

7

15

13

51

Circle

15

15

21

15

66

Winfield: Randall 16, Russell 2, Sultz 12, Gale 5, Ramirez 5, Jellings 2, Tipps 4, Bounvorgxay 5.

Circle: Ysidro 4, Cowman 6, Kelly 14, Beck 17, Potter 9, Chase 2, Hammer 10, Galloway 4

