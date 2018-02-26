Monday’s high school basketball postseason scores, boxes

Boys scores
CLASS 3A
BELLE PLAINE SUB-STATE
Cheney 74, Independent 23
Never miss a local story.
Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37
Kingman 54, Conway Springs 52
COLBY SUB-STATE
Phillipsburg 63, Norton 34
Scott City 48, Southwestern Heights 32
Colby at Lakin
Cimarron at Goodland
HORTON SUB-STATE
Atchison County at Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Riverside 51, Pleasant Ridge 43
Nemaha Central 62, Horton 33
Hiawatha at Sabetha
MINNEAPOLIS SUB-STATE
Russell at TMP-Marian
Minneapolis at Southeast of Saline
Hoisington at Ellsworth
Riley County at Beloit
RIVERTON SUB-STATE
Fredonia at Caney
Riverton 72, Erie 70
Neodesha at Northeast Arma
Cherryvale 60, SE-Cherokee 41
SEDGWICK SUB-STATE
Halstead 68, Lyons 29
Haven 73, Hutchinson Trinity 55
Remington at Sterling
Sedgwick 55, Hesston 53
SILVER LAKE SUB-STATE
Oskaloosa at Perry-Lecompton
Mission Valley at McLouth
Rossville at Silver Lake
St. Marys 55. Royal Valley 45
WELLSVILLE SUB-STATE
Osage City at Wellsville
Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 45
Council Grove 74, Eureka 42
Humboldt 52, West Franklin 51
CLASS 2A
BELLEVILLE SUB-STATE
Ell-Saline at Sacred Heart
Smith Center at Valley Heights
Bennington at Belleville
Solomon 44, Lincoln 33
WaKEENEY SUB-STATE
Oberlin at Hoxie
CLASS 1A-I
FRANKFORT SUB-STATE
Onaga vs. Valley Falls
Troy at Frankfort
NORWICH SUB-STATE
Pretty Prairie at Norwich
Burrton 73, Fairfield 39
SYLVAN GROVE SUB-STATE
Lakeside at Sylvan-Lucas
Little River vs. Thunder Ridge
CLASS 1A-II
FOWLER SUB-STATE
Bucklin vs. Rolla
HARTFORD SUB-STATE
Marais des Cygnes vs. Altoona Midway
PALCO SUB-STATE
Natoma at Palco
RANDOLPH SUB-STATE
Linn at Blue Valley Randolph
Axtell vs. Wetmore
RANSOM SUB-STATE
Quinter 68, Deerfield 47
Ingalls vs. Western Plains-Healy
SHARON SPRINGS SUB-STATE
Golden Plains vs. Cheylin
SOUTH HAVEN SUB-STATE
Argonia vs. Cunningham
STAFFORD SUB-STATE
Chase at Stafford
Wilson vs. Tescott
Boys box scores
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37
Douglass
9
9
12
7
—
37
B. Plaine
14
17
14
23
—
68
Douglass: Dunham 9, Anderson 15, Kiekel 3, Hurd 1, Eck 6, Grax 3.
Belle Plaine: Gooch 23, Hilton 3, Douglas 2, Wiseman 15, Osgood 9, Bible 6, Hall, Stover 6, Warren 2.
Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55
G. Plain
15
15
16
12
—
58
Chaparral
7
15
15
18
—
55
Garden Plain: Paul 5, Smith 11, Mannebach 20, Dreiling 6, Thimmesch 11, Zoglman 3, Rex 2.
Chaparral: Pfaff 11, Spicer 8, Burke 4, A. Clark 8, B. Clark 9, Fox 15.
Sterling 58, Remington 52
Remington
9
12
12
19
—
52
Sterling
11
20
10
15
—
58
Remington: Tillotson 2, Martin 8, Bowen 6, Thiessen 17, McQuiston 2, Marciano 17.
Sterling: Schweizer 1, Myers 9, Richter 13, Comley 16, Dutton 19.
Girls scores
CLASS 3A
WELLSVILLE SUB-STATE
Wellsville 79, Osage City 31
CLASS 2A
ALMA SUB-STATE
Olpe 69, Burlingame 24
Madison-Hamilton at Jackson Heights
Jefferson North 61, Lyndon 30
Northern Heights at Wabaunsee
BELLEVILLE SUB-STATE
Valley Heights 67, Ell-Saline 43
Solomon 44, Lincoln 33
Smith Center 48, Sacred Heart 32
Republic County at Bennington
CLAFLIN SUB-STATE
Ness City at Central Plains
Macksville at Kinsley
Kiowa County 49, Ellinwood 20
Pratt Skyline at LaCrosse
HILLSBORO SUB-STATE
Marion 40, Herington 24
Inman at Moundridge
Hillsboro at Berean Academy
Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 32
PITTSBURG SUB-STATE
Pittsburg Colgan 60, KC Christian 13
Olathe Heritage Christian 38, Oswego 25
Uniontown at Yates Center
Shawnee Maranatha at Pleasanton
SYRACUSE SUB-STATE
Leoti at Meade
Syracuse 61, Hodgeman County 58
Stanton County at Spearville
Sublette 68, Elkhart 42
UDALL SUB-STATE
West Elk 55, Oxford 13
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall
Sedan 58, Central Burden 35
Bluestem 51, Medicine Lodge 44
WaKEENEY SUB-STATE
Oberlin at Hoxie
Plainville at St. Francis
Hill City 49, Oakley 40
Ellis at WaKeeney
CLASS 1A-II
FOWLER SUB-STATE
Ashland at Fowler
HARTFORD SUB-STATE
Marais des Cygnes vs. Altoona Midway
PALCO SUB-STATE
Natoma at Palco
SHARON SPRINGS SUB-STATE
Weskan at Sharon Springs
SOUTH HAVEN SUB-STATE
Attica vs. Argonia
MAKE-UP GAMES
Baldwin 60, Spring Hill 37
Circle 30, Winfield 22
Wellington 46, Clearwater 11
Girls box scores
Circle 66, Winfield 51
Winfield
15
7
15
13
—
51
Circle
15
15
21
15
—
66
Winfield: Randall 16, Russell 2, Sultz 12, Gale 5, Ramirez 5, Jellings 2, Tipps 4, Bounvorgxay 5.
Circle: Ysidro 4, Cowman 6, Kelly 14, Beck 17, Potter 9, Chase 2, Hammer 10, Galloway 4
Comments