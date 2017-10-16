Andale, Trinity finish in top three in 4A girls golf

Any shift in the order of Class 4A girls golf required major movement on multiple fronts Monday at Lake Shawnee Golf Course.
For the Topeka Hayden Wildcats, it started at the top.
Junior Caroline Setter, a non-factor in last year’s 4A tournament at Hesston, fired a 5-over-par 76 to earn medalist honors and led the Wildcats to a six-shot victory over Andale. Trinity Academy, which won the 2016 title by 26 shots, finished third.
Setter wasn’t part of Hayden’s four-player team score when she shot a 94 at state last year. But on Monday, she fueled the Wildcats’ winning score of 346 with a round that featured three birdies, including two in the final five holes.
“I think I’ve learned how to come back from a bad hole and I practiced a lot this summer,” said Setter, who edged Andale sophomore Morgan Brasser by four shots in the individual race. “I just thought that I had to put the past behind and that we could win.”
Hayden placed four players in the top 20 to win its first team title since 2013. Junior Katye Vausbinder was seventh with an 86.
While Andale’s score of 400 was the worst of the four regional champions last week, the Indians improved two spots on their 2016 finish. Brasser closed with a back-nine 37 for her runner-up finish, while junior Jacy Anderson finished fifth after carding an 84.
Andale’s fun extended on down to its fifth player, senior Karlie Hopper, who finished her career with a hole in one on the par-3 sixth.
“I think we had a great chance today and this will definitely be some motivation for next year,” Brasser said.
The tone was different for Trinity, which set out for its second consecutive title with 4A’s top returning players in sophomores Madison Slayton and Hanna Hawks. Slayton shot an 82 to finish third and Hawks’ 85 netted her sixth. But the Knights couldn’t provide the complementary scores to defend their title.
“I knew that Topeka Hayden and Andale were our arch-rivals and those teams would be our toughest competition today,” Trinity coach David May said. “But it wasn’t about that as much today. Our players just didn’t have a good day.
“We performed below our abilities and so it was really more about watching my players and seeing the challenges that they were facing.”
The Knights also got top-20 finishes from seniors Megan Elliott and Reagan Lesser. But their 354 team score was an 11-shot drop from last week’s winning score in the Clay Center regional.
Winfield finished fourth with a 382 team score. Senior Sadie Revell posted her second consecutive eighth-place finish at state, carding an 88. Freshman teammate Elly Bertholf was 10th.
Class 6A — Senior Kenni Henson of Derby finished in a seventh-place tie at Mariah Hills in Dodge City. Henson’s 10-over 82 was the best Wichita-area finish, followed by teammate Emma Johnson with an 89 (T18th).
Class 5A — Baylee Bloom, an Andover senior, finished fourth with an 11-over 82. Teammate Hayley Jones, a senior, finished sixth with an 83, losing in a playoff for fifth place. Trojans freshman Tiffany Chan was 15th with a 90.
Class 3-2-1A — Senior Winnie Shaw of Independent finished fourth at Smoky Hill Country Club with an 18-over 90.
Class 4A
At Lake Shawnee GC, Topeka, Par 71
Teams – Topeka Hayden 346 (Caroline Setter 76, Katye Vausbinder 86, Samantha Blenden 89, Maeve McInerney 95), Andale 352 (Morgan Brasser 80, Jacy Anderson 84, Jaela Albers 92, Lauren Koehler 96), Trinity Academy 354 (Madison Slayton 82, Hanna Hawks 85, Megan Elliott 91, Reagan Lesser 96), Winfield 382, KC Piper 396, Hays 397, Spring Hill 401, Arkansas City 420, Buhler 438, Holton 440, Girard 445, Chanute 455.
Medalists – 1. Setter, Hayden, 76; 2. Brasser, Andale, 80; 3. Slayton, Trinity, 82; 4. Dinkel, Hays, 84 (won playoff); 5. Anderson, Andale, 84; 6. Hawks, Trinity, 85; 7. Vausbinder, Hayden, 86; 8. Revell, Winfield, 88; 9. Samantha Blenden, Hayden, 89 (won playoff); 10. Bertholf, Winfield, 89; 11. Schneider, Jefferson West, 90; 12. Elliott, Trinity, 91; 13. Albers, Andale, 92; 14. Mitchell, Mulvane, 93; 15. Burrows, Holcomb, 94; 16. McInerney, Hayden, 95; 17. (tie) Carson, Hayden; Donovan, Concordia; Koehler, Andale; Lesser, Trinity; and Murray, Spring Hill, 96.
