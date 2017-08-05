Collegiate headmaster: ‘We are working together to resolve this personnel matter’

Amid a whirlwind of speculation on the fate of Collegiate boys basketball coach Mitch Fiegel, who was reportedly fired on Friday, Collegiate headmaster Tom Davis sent an e-mail Saturday night to inform the Collegiate community that “we are working together to resolve this personnel matter.”
Davis wrote he has received “an outpouring of interest and concern” and that he understands “how difficult it is not to have full information.”
Phone calls and e-mails to Davis and Chris Ashbrook, head of the Collegiate Upper School, have not been returned. When contacted Friday evening, Fiegel said he did not want to comment at this time.
A source told The Eagle on Friday that Fiegel had been fired. Fiegel coached at Collegiate for 28 seasons, compiling a 478-186 record and winning six state championships — tied for the third-most in Kansas history. He was twice chosen the The Eagle’s All-State coach, in 2007 and 2016. Counting his one season at Quivira Heights, Fiegel has won a total of 493 games.
The full e-mail said:
Dear Collegiate Community,
We have had an outpouring of interest and concern from you, our Collegiate community, over the last few days. We have appreciated hearing from you. We understand how difficult it is not to have full information. Please know that we are working together to resolve this personnel matter. We value your dedication to Wichita Collegiate School.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments