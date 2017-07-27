Hutchinson lineman Josh Rivas heads to K-State with big expectations

During his days as an assistant coach at Andale, Marc Marinelli was witness to lineman B.J. Finney’s dominance on Friday nights.
Finney, who became a standout at Kansas State and currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was the complete package — a relentless work ethic matched by strong hands and quick feet in a sturdy frame.
Nearly a decade since Finney graduated Andale, Marinelli, now the coach at Eisenhower, thinks he has found a lineman of Finney’s caliber: Hutchinson’s Josh Rivas, a mountain of an 18-year-old at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds who also happens to be headed to K-State.
For the last two weeks, Marinelli has observed Rivas as part of the training camp as the West team prepares for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday night at BG Products Sports Complex in El Dorado.
“After coaching B.J. at Andale, you know when you see that caliber of kid and Josh is definitely in that class,” said Marinelli, the West’s head coach. “It’s not just that he’s bigger and stronger than everybody, but he’s an athlete too. He knows how to work his hands and use his body. Once he gets a hold of you, it’s over. You’re done and he’s taking you for a ride.”
Just a glimpse into the dominance of @rivas_josh in the trenches. Expect to see a lot more of that Saturday night in the Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Jn7RLIUZj3— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) July 27, 2017
Rivas is fully aware of the damage he can inflict. As a lineman, he takes pride in sensing the hesitation of defensive players in front of him.
“I know I’m pretty hard to stop since I’m such a big body,” Rivas said. “I just feel sorry for the people on the other side because I know it hurts.”
Rivas was so dominant during his senior season that opposing coaches voted him the Most Valuable Player as a lineman in a league that included Derby, which was 13-0 and the back-to-back Class 6A champion.
Hutchinson coach Ryan Cornelsen has never seen anything like it.
“We would have to have him back off in practice a lot of the time because there’s just not that many kids that can go against him and hold up day-to-day,” Cornelsen said. “We would have him work on other things in practice, then cut him loose on Friday nights and he was pretty scary.”
While Rivas was dominant in high school, it came in an offense that ran the ball nearly 95 percent of the time. Rivas has proven his talents run blocking, as he was able to move anybody in front of him, but he has little experience with zone blocking and pass protection.
Improving those aspects of his game is what Rivas feels like he must do at the collegiate level.
“I know now that I’m at K-State that I’m just average,” Rivas said. “I’m still pretty big, but everybody there is pretty big. I just have to keep working hard. I feel like I’m teachable and I accept criticism well and I can wrap my head around new schemes pretty quickly. I know you can always keep getting better and learn new things.”
Cornelsen said there might be a learning curve for Rivas, who could be a redshirt candidate. But given his size and ability, Cornelsen is confident Rivas can make a big impact at Kansas State.
“He has really good feet and lateral movement and I think that’s what seperates him from most kids that size,” Cornelsen said. “He’s going to have to change his craft a little bit from what he was used to, but I definitely think he can be a dominant lineman again. I think the sky is the limit.”
After watching Hutchinson run behind Rivas for a 56-16 victory over Eisenhower last fall, Marinelli is excited to be on the same side as Rivas on Saturday night.
“What has really impressed me about Josh is just the way he goes about his business,” Marinelli said. “He’s a technician. He is very technically sound and he works hard every day to continue to get better. He really is the total package and I’m excited to watch him and all of our other guys on the line (Saturday) night. It’s going to be a lot of fun running behind those guys.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
KANSAS SHRINE BOWL
- When: 7 p.m. on Saturday
- Where: BG Products Sports Complex in El Dorado
- All proceeds from the game are donated to 22 hospitals.
.
Comments