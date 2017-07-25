Full breakdown of every high school’s athletic success in 2016-17

DISCLAIMER: The rankings take into account league titles, regional and sub-state titles, performances at the state level, and individual champions in quasi-team sports with a heavy emphasis placed on success at the state level in team sports. There were 41 teams ranked, including the City League and all of the AV-CTL, as well as the six local Central Plains League teams.
SORTED BY LEAGUE
CITY LEAGUE (OVERALL)
1. Bishop Carroll (1)
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)
3. Heights (14)
4. East (17)
5. South (29)
6. Northwest (33)
7. North (38)
8. Southeast (40)
9. West (41)
AV-CTL DIVISION I
1. Maize (3)
2. Derby (8)
3. Newton (10)
4. Hutchinson (16)
5. Salina South (24)
6. Campus (26)
7. Salina Central (27)
AV-CTL DIVISION II
1. Maize South (2)
2. Andover Central (6)
3. Valley Center (11)
4. Andover (13)
5. Goddard (15)
6. Arkansas City (20)
7. Eisenhower (21)
AV-CTL DIVISION III
1. McPherson (5)
2. Buhler (23)
3. Circle (28)
4. Augusta (31)
5. Winfield (36)
6. El Dorado (39)
AV-CTL DIVISION IV
1. Andale (4)
2. Collegiate (12)
3. Rose Hill (32)
4. Mulvane (34)
5. Clearwater (35)
6. Wellington (37)
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
1. Cheney (7)
2. Garden Plain (18)
3. Independent (19)
4. Trinity Academy (22)
5. Conway Springs (25)
6. Douglass (30)
SORTED BY CLASSIFICATION
CLASS 6A (OVERALL)
1. Derby (8)
2. Hutchinson (16)
3. East (17)
4. Campus (26)
5. South (29)
6. Northwest (33)
7. North (38)
8. Southeast (40)
9. West (41)
CLASS 5A
1. Bishop Carroll (1)
2. Maize (3)
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)
4. Newton (10)
5. Valley Center (11)
6. Andover (13)
7. Heights (14)
8. Goddard (15)
9. Arkansas City (20)
10. Eisenhower (21)
11. Salina South (24)
12. Salina Central (27)
CLASS 4A
1. Maize South (2)
2. Andale (4)
3. McPherson (5)
4. Andover Central (6)
5. Collegiate (12)
6. Trinity Academy (22)
7. Buhler (23)
8. Circle (28)
9. Augusta (31)
10. Rose Hill (32)
11. Mulvane (34)
12. Clearwater (35)
13. Winfield (36)
14. Wellington (37)
15. El Dorado (39)
CLASS 3A
1. Cheney (7)
2. Garden Plain (18)
3. Independent (19)
4. Conway Springs (25)
5. Douglass (30)
SORTED BY BOYS SPORTS
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Maize
3. Maize South
4. Andover Central
5. Andale
6. Derby
7. Heights
8. McPherson
9. Buhler
10. Goddard
11. Collegiate
12. Andover
13. Cheney
14. Valley Center
15. Salina South
16. Garden Plain
17. Arkansas City
18. Hutchinson
19. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
20. Independent
21. Newton
22. Trinity Academy
23. Conway Springs
24. South
25. Eisenhower
26. Campus
27. Mulvane
28. Augusta
29. Salina Central
30. East
31. Douglass
32. Northwest
33. Clearwater
34. Winfield
35. Circle
36. North
37. Rose Hill
38. El Dorado
39. Wellington
40. West
41. Southeast
SORTED BY GIRLS SPORTS
1. Cheney
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Maize South
4. Andale
5. McPherson
6. Maize
7. Andover Central
8. Newton
9. Valley Center
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
11. East
12. Eisenhower
13. Derby
14. Circle
15. Rose Hill
16. Hutchinson
17. Independent
18. Trinity Academy
19. Salina Central
20. Andover
21. Collegiate
22. Garden Plain
23. Douglass
24. Campus
25. Conway Springs
26. Northwest
27. Arkansas City
28. Salina South
29. South
30. Wellington
31. Goddard
32. Augusta
33. Mulvane
34. Winfield
35. Southeast
36. Clearwater
37. Heights
38. North
39. Buhler
40. El Dorado
41. West
SORTED BY FALL SPORTS
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Maize South
3. Andover Central
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. McPherson
6. Andover
7. Cheney
8. Collegiate
9. Derby
10. Independent
11. Rose Hill
12. Maize
13. Buhler
14. Andale
15. Goddard
16. Douglass
17. Salina South
18. Garden Plain
19. Trinity Academy
20. Conway Springs
21. Circle
22. East
23. Newton
24. Hutchinson
25. Valley Center
26. Arkansas City
27. Salina Central
28. Heights
29. Mulvane
30. Northwest
31. North
32. Eisenhower
33. Campus
34. Clearwater
35. Augusta
36. Winfield
37. El Dorado
38. South
39. Wellington
40. West
41. Southeast
SORTED BY WINTER SPORTS
1. Derby
2. McPherson
3. Cheney
4. Heights
5. Goddard
6. Andale
7. Andover Central
8. Maize
9. Eisenhower
10. Campus
11. Arkansas City
12. Salina Central
13. South
14. Bishop Carroll
15. Collegiate
16. Valley Center
17. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
18. Circle
19. Newton
20. Mulvane
21. Trinity Academy
22. Garden Plain
23. Northwest
24. Conway Springs
25. Wellington
26. Rose Hill
27. East
28. Buhler
29. Salina South
30. Douglass
31. Augusta
32. Maize South
33. Independent
34. Andover
35. Winfield
36. El Dorado
37. Hutchinson
38. Clearwater
39. North
40. Southeast
41. West
SORTED BY SPRING SPORTS
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Maize South
3. Andale
4. Maize
5. Hutchinson
6. Valley Center
7. Newton
8. Cheney
9. McPherson
10. Andover Central
11. East
12. Andover
13. Derby
14. Salina South
15. Garden Plain
16. Buhler
17. Independent
18. Trinity Academy
19. Eisenhower
20. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
21. Augusta
22. Collegiate
23. Arkansas City
24. South
25. Heights
26. Salina Central
27. Clearwater
28. Circle
29. Campus
30. Conway Springs
31. Winfield
32. Southeast
33. Mulvane
34. Northwest
35. Wellington
36. Rose Hill
37. Douglass
38. West
39. Goddard
40. El Dorado
41. North
