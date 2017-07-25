See where Derby’s dominant football team ranked the Panthers in overall school success compared to other schools in the area during the 2016-17 year.
See where Derby’s dominant football team ranked the Panthers in overall school success compared to other schools in the area during the 2016-17 year. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Full breakdown of every high school’s athletic success in 2016-17

By Taylor Eldridge

July 25, 2017 5:56 PM

DISCLAIMER: The rankings take into account league titles, regional and sub-state titles, performances at the state level, and individual champions in quasi-team sports with a heavy emphasis placed on success at the state level in team sports. There were 41 teams ranked, including the City League and all of the AV-CTL, as well as the six local Central Plains League teams.

Click here to see the complete list of the overall rankings.

SORTED BY LEAGUE

CITY LEAGUE (OVERALL)

1. Bishop Carroll (1)

2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)

3. Heights (14)

4. East (17)

5. South (29)

6. Northwest (33)

7. North (38)

8. Southeast (40)

9. West (41)

AV-CTL DIVISION I

1. Maize (3)

2. Derby (8)

3. Newton (10)

4. Hutchinson (16)

5. Salina South (24)

6. Campus (26)

7. Salina Central (27)

AV-CTL DIVISION II

1. Maize South (2)

2. Andover Central (6)

3. Valley Center (11)

4. Andover (13)

5. Goddard (15)

6. Arkansas City (20)

7. Eisenhower (21)

AV-CTL DIVISION III

1. McPherson (5)

2. Buhler (23)

3. Circle (28)

4. Augusta (31)

5. Winfield (36)

6. El Dorado (39)

AV-CTL DIVISION IV

1. Andale (4)

2. Collegiate (12)

3. Rose Hill (32)

4. Mulvane (34)

5. Clearwater (35)

6. Wellington (37)

CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE

1. Cheney (7)

2. Garden Plain (18)

3. Independent (19)

4. Trinity Academy (22)

5. Conway Springs (25)

6. Douglass (30)

SORTED BY CLASSIFICATION

CLASS 6A (OVERALL)

1. Derby (8)

2. Hutchinson (16)

3. East (17)

4. Campus (26)

5. South (29)

6. Northwest (33)

7. North (38)

8. Southeast (40)

9. West (41)

CLASS 5A

1. Bishop Carroll (1)

2. Maize (3)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)

4. Newton (10)

5. Valley Center (11)

6. Andover (13)

7. Heights (14)

8. Goddard (15)

9. Arkansas City (20)

10. Eisenhower (21)

11. Salina South (24)

12. Salina Central (27)

CLASS 4A

1. Maize South (2)

2. Andale (4)

3. McPherson (5)

4. Andover Central (6)

5. Collegiate (12)

6. Trinity Academy (22)

7. Buhler (23)

8. Circle (28)

9. Augusta (31)

10. Rose Hill (32)

11. Mulvane (34)

12. Clearwater (35)

13. Winfield (36)

14. Wellington (37)

15. El Dorado (39)

CLASS 3A

1. Cheney (7)

2. Garden Plain (18)

3. Independent (19)

4. Conway Springs (25)

5. Douglass (30)

SORTED BY BOYS SPORTS

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Maize

3. Maize South

4. Andover Central

5. Andale

6. Derby

7. Heights

8. McPherson

9. Buhler

10. Goddard

11. Collegiate

12. Andover

13. Cheney

14. Valley Center

15. Salina South

16. Garden Plain

17. Arkansas City

18. Hutchinson

19. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

20. Independent

21. Newton

22. Trinity Academy

23. Conway Springs

24. South

25. Eisenhower

26. Campus

27. Mulvane

28. Augusta

29. Salina Central

30. East

31. Douglass

32. Northwest

33. Clearwater

34. Winfield

35. Circle

36. North

37. Rose Hill

38. El Dorado

39. Wellington

40. West

41. Southeast

SORTED BY GIRLS SPORTS

1. Cheney

2. Bishop Carroll

3. Maize South

4. Andale

5. McPherson

6. Maize

7. Andover Central

8. Newton

9. Valley Center

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

11. East

12. Eisenhower

13. Derby

14. Circle

15. Rose Hill

16. Hutchinson

17. Independent

18. Trinity Academy

19. Salina Central

20. Andover

21. Collegiate

22. Garden Plain

23. Douglass

24. Campus

25. Conway Springs

26. Northwest

27. Arkansas City

28. Salina South

29. South

30. Wellington

31. Goddard

32. Augusta

33. Mulvane

34. Winfield

35. Southeast

36. Clearwater

37. Heights

38. North

39. Buhler

40. El Dorado

41. West

SORTED BY FALL SPORTS

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Maize South

3. Andover Central

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

5. McPherson

6. Andover

7. Cheney

8. Collegiate

9. Derby

10. Independent

11. Rose Hill

12. Maize

13. Buhler

14. Andale

15. Goddard

16. Douglass

17. Salina South

18. Garden Plain

19. Trinity Academy

20. Conway Springs

21. Circle

22. East

23. Newton

24. Hutchinson

25. Valley Center

26. Arkansas City

27. Salina Central

28. Heights

29. Mulvane

30. Northwest

31. North

32. Eisenhower

33. Campus

34. Clearwater

35. Augusta

36. Winfield

37. El Dorado

38. South

39. Wellington

40. West

41. Southeast

SORTED BY WINTER SPORTS

1. Derby

2. McPherson

3. Cheney

4. Heights

5. Goddard

6. Andale

7. Andover Central

8. Maize

9. Eisenhower

10. Campus

11. Arkansas City

12. Salina Central

13. South

14. Bishop Carroll

15. Collegiate

16. Valley Center

17. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

18. Circle

19. Newton

20. Mulvane

21. Trinity Academy

22. Garden Plain

23. Northwest

24. Conway Springs

25. Wellington

26. Rose Hill

27. East

28. Buhler

29. Salina South

30. Douglass

31. Augusta

32. Maize South

33. Independent

34. Andover

35. Winfield

36. El Dorado

37. Hutchinson

38. Clearwater

39. North

40. Southeast

41. West

SORTED BY SPRING SPORTS

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Maize South

3. Andale

4. Maize

5. Hutchinson

6. Valley Center

7. Newton

8. Cheney

9. McPherson

10. Andover Central

11. East

12. Andover

13. Derby

14. Salina South

15. Garden Plain

16. Buhler

17. Independent

18. Trinity Academy

19. Eisenhower

20. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

21. Augusta

22. Collegiate

23. Arkansas City

24. South

25. Heights

26. Salina Central

27. Clearwater

28. Circle

29. Campus

30. Conway Springs

31. Winfield

32. Southeast

33. Mulvane

34. Northwest

35. Wellington

36. Rose Hill

37. Douglass

38. West

39. Goddard

40. El Dorado

41. North

Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge

