Baseball: KBCA rankings (May 11)

Kansas Baseball Coaches Association
May 11 Rankings
CLASS 6A
1. SM East
2. Lawrence Free State
3. SM Northwest
4. Manhattan
5. Olathe East
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Dodge City
8. BV Northwest
9. SM West
10. Blue Valley
CLASS 5A
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Topeka Seaman
3. Maize
4. St. Thomas Aquinas
5. Wichita Heights
6. Shawnee Heights
7. Mill Valley
8. Pittsburg
9. Salina Central
10. St. James Academy
CLASS 4A I
1. Maize South
2. Andover Central
3. Andale-Garden Plain
4. Ottawa
5. McPherson
6. Buhler
7. Augusta
8. Paola
9. Atchison
10. Bishop Miege
CLASS 4A II
1. Rock Creek
2. Holcomb
3. Nickerson
4. Baxter Springs
5. Concordia
6. Jefferson West
7. Colby
8. Pratt
9. Iola
10. Burlington
CLASS 3A
1. Independent
2. Marion
3. Silver Lake
4. Nemaha Central
5. Humboldt
6. Southeast-Saline
7. Mission Valley
8. Cheney
9. Riley County
10. Jayhawk Linn
CLASS 2-1A
1. Pittsburg-Colgan
2. Ellis
3. Troy
4. Oxford
5. Spearville
6. Cedar Vale-Dexter
7. Bluestem
8. Elkhart
9. Valley Falls
10. Medicine Lodge
Comments