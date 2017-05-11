High School Sports

May 11, 2017 11:22 AM

Baseball: KBCA rankings (May 11)

By Taylor Eldridge

Kansas Baseball Coaches Association

May 11 Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. SM East

2. Lawrence Free State

3. SM Northwest

4. Manhattan

5. Olathe East

6. Olathe Northwest

7. Dodge City

8. BV Northwest

9. SM West

10. Blue Valley

CLASS 5A

1. Bishop Carroll

2. Topeka Seaman

3. Maize

4. St. Thomas Aquinas

5. Wichita Heights

6. Shawnee Heights

7. Mill Valley

8. Pittsburg

9. Salina Central

10. St. James Academy

CLASS 4A I

1. Maize South

2. Andover Central

3. Andale-Garden Plain

4. Ottawa

5. McPherson

6. Buhler

7. Augusta

8. Paola

9. Atchison

10. Bishop Miege

CLASS 4A II

1. Rock Creek

2. Holcomb

3. Nickerson

4. Baxter Springs

5. Concordia

6. Jefferson West

7. Colby

8. Pratt

9. Iola

10. Burlington

CLASS 3A

1. Independent

2. Marion

3. Silver Lake

4. Nemaha Central

5. Humboldt

6. Southeast-Saline

7. Mission Valley

8. Cheney

9. Riley County

10. Jayhawk Linn

CLASS 2-1A

1. Pittsburg-Colgan

2. Ellis

3. Troy

4. Oxford

5. Spearville

6. Cedar Vale-Dexter

7. Bluestem

8. Elkhart

9. Valley Falls

10. Medicine Lodge

