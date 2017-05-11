Thursday’s high school sports schedule (May 11)

BASEBALL
Garden City (10-8) at West (9-7), 2 p.m.
Maize (16-3) at Campus (7-12), 6 p.m. (single game)
Newton (11-7) at Derby (9-6), 4 p.m.
Andover (9-9) at Hutchinson (6-12), 4 p.m.
Winfield (5-14) at Arkansas City (10-9), 6:30 p.m. (single game)
Buhler (13-5) at McPherson (12-5), 4 p.m.
Chaparral (9-9) at Belle Plaine (5-13), 3 p.m.
Medicine Lodge (4-10) at Douglass (4-14), 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (12-6) at Goddard (12-6), 4 p.m.
Eisenhower (9-7) at Maize (16-2), 3 p.m. (single game)
Eisenhower (9-7) vs. Northwest (14-4) at Maize, 4:30 p.m. (single game)
Northwest (14-4) at Maize (16-2), 6:30 p.m. (single game)
Andover (8-8) at Hutchinson (4-14), 3 p.m. (single game)
Andover (8-8) vs. Great Bend (9-9) at Hutchinson, 4:30 p.m. (single game)
Great Bend (9-9) at Hutchinson (4-14), 6 p.m. (single game)
Topeka West at Salina Central (6-10), 4 p.m.
Winfield (14-5) at Arkansas City (9-8), 6:30 p.m. (single game)
Buhler (1-17) at McPherson (2-14), 4 p.m.
Chaparral (2-14) at Belle Plaine (6-12), 3 p.m.
Medicine Lodge (13-5) at Douglass (12-4), 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Central Plains League Championships at Medicine Lodge, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Southeast (0-14-1) at Northwest (7-7-1), 6 p.m.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9-5-1) at South (7-8), 7 p.m.
North (6-9) at Thomas More Prep (9-4-1), 4 p.m.
West (0-10-1) at Heights (6-8), 5:15 p.m.
Valley Center (10-4-1) at Campus (5-9), 6:30 p.m.
Rose Hill (1-13) at Derby (9-6), 6:30 p.m.
Andover (7-6-2) at Hutchinson (6-8-1), 4:30 p.m.
Trinity Academy (5-9) at Maize (12-3), 6:30 p.m.
Newton (13-2) at Andover Central (9-5-1), 6:30 p.m.
McPherson (12-3) at Salina Central (2-13), 6:30 p.m.
Salina South (5-10) at Eisenhower (12-3), 6 p.m.
Winfield (6-8-1) at Arkansas City (1-14), 5:30 p.m.
El Dorado (0-13) at Mulvane (12-3), 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Central Plains League Championships at Cherry Oaks, 1 p.m.
