High School Sports

May 11, 2017 8:10 AM

Thursday’s high school sports schedule (May 11)

By Taylor Eldridge

BASEBALL

Garden City (10-8) at West (9-7), 2 p.m.

Maize (16-3) at Campus (7-12), 6 p.m. (single game)

Newton (11-7) at Derby (9-6), 4 p.m.

Andover (9-9) at Hutchinson (6-12), 4 p.m.

Winfield (5-14) at Arkansas City (10-9), 6:30 p.m. (single game)

Buhler (13-5) at McPherson (12-5), 4 p.m.

Chaparral (9-9) at Belle Plaine (5-13), 3 p.m.

Medicine Lodge (4-10) at Douglass (4-14), 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (12-6) at Goddard (12-6), 4 p.m.

Eisenhower (9-7) at Maize (16-2), 3 p.m. (single game)

Eisenhower (9-7) vs. Northwest (14-4) at Maize, 4:30 p.m. (single game)

Northwest (14-4) at Maize (16-2), 6:30 p.m. (single game)

Andover (8-8) at Hutchinson (4-14), 3 p.m. (single game)

Andover (8-8) vs. Great Bend (9-9) at Hutchinson, 4:30 p.m. (single game)

Great Bend (9-9) at Hutchinson (4-14), 6 p.m. (single game)

Topeka West at Salina Central (6-10), 4 p.m.

Winfield (14-5) at Arkansas City (9-8), 6:30 p.m. (single game)

Buhler (1-17) at McPherson (2-14), 4 p.m.

Chaparral (2-14) at Belle Plaine (6-12), 3 p.m.

Medicine Lodge (13-5) at Douglass (12-4), 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Central Plains League Championships at Medicine Lodge, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southeast (0-14-1) at Northwest (7-7-1), 6 p.m.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9-5-1) at South (7-8), 7 p.m.

North (6-9) at Thomas More Prep (9-4-1), 4 p.m.

West (0-10-1) at Heights (6-8), 5:15 p.m.

Valley Center (10-4-1) at Campus (5-9), 6:30 p.m.

Rose Hill (1-13) at Derby (9-6), 6:30 p.m.

Andover (7-6-2) at Hutchinson (6-8-1), 4:30 p.m.

Trinity Academy (5-9) at Maize (12-3), 6:30 p.m.

Newton (13-2) at Andover Central (9-5-1), 6:30 p.m.

McPherson (12-3) at Salina Central (2-13), 6:30 p.m.

Salina South (5-10) at Eisenhower (12-3), 6 p.m.

Winfield (6-8-1) at Arkansas City (1-14), 5:30 p.m.

El Dorado (0-13) at Mulvane (12-3), 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Central Plains League Championships at Cherry Oaks, 1 p.m.

