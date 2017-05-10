Brugman wins CL medalist honors

There was no chance at establishing a rhythm at the City League tournament, as rain and lightning forced boys golfers off Sim Park twice on Wednesday afternoon.
But after the storms passed and the play resumed for the final time, the rain had softened up the course and allowed the aggressive golfers to attack the pins for low scores.
Bishop Carroll senior Luke Brugman, like he has been all season, was the most opportunistic on Wednesday, as he birdied three of the last five holes to take home medalist honors with a 2-under round of 69.
“He definitely put an exclamation point on his season,” Carroll coach Mark Berger said. “He proved this has been no fluke. He’s the real deal and he’s been the real deal all year long.”
Carroll senior @brugman_luke wins the City League championship in style, showing off his short game to finish birdie-birdie for a -2 69. pic.twitter.com/HTIyCd3axx— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 11, 2017
Brugman was not as long off the tee as he usually is, which forced him to dial in even more with his irons. The senior responded with a virtuoso performance on the final five holes, pinning his approach shots close enough to set himself up for makeable birdie putts.
He won all four of the City League contests he played in, but Wednesday’s meant the most.
“It’s all about how you finish, especially in golf,” said Brugman, who signed with Rockhurst. “Now I’ve got two more to go, so I want to finish strong.”
Monster drive on 17 has Carroll's @brugman_luke thinking birdie. He's even-par through 16 and on his way to the City League championship . pic.twitter.com/caTrXQ9R3d— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) May 10, 2017
While Brugman commanded the spotlight, Kapaun has silently assembled its firing squad for a postseason run and shot a season-low 300 on Wednesday to edge Carroll by seven strokes for its 11th straight team championship.
Jack Baker (73), Matthew Schrock (74), Cooper Steiner (76), and Ben Spicer (77) all finished behind Brugman to round out the top-five.
“We’ve spent the entire season with nine guys competing for six spots and trying to figure out who our best six is going to be,” Kapaun coach Dan Harrison said. “Now we’ve got that solidified and we’re focused on the trifecta. This is a three-legged race now and we want to win each leg. This was the first step.”
Kapaun and Carroll has dominated the top of the tournament for years, so that’s why North coach Scott Baxter was pleasantly surprised to see the Redskins post a season-low 338 with Eli Parmenter (78, sixth), Chase McCollum (78, sixth), and Taylor Thompson (83) all post their season-best scores.
North finished fourth, six strokes behind East.
“I was there were six more strokes out there because I would have loved to be in the top three,” Baxter said. “But this is huge for us. I’m so proud of my guys for working hard all season. We were finally able to play well all on the same day.”
CITY LEAGUE GOLF
At Sim Park (Par 71)
Teams: Kapaun 300, Carroll 307, East 332, North 338, Northwest 341, Heights 345, West 369.
Medalists: 1. Luke Brugman, Carroll, 36-33—69; 2. Jack Baker, Kapaun, 36-37—73; 3. Matthew Schrock, Kapaun, 35-39—74; 4. Cooper Steiner, Kapaun, 39-37—76; 5. Ben Spicer, Kapaun, 37-40—77; 6. Eli Parmenter, North, 42-36—78; 6. Aspen Wadlowe, Carroll, 39-39—78; 6. Chase McCollum, North, 38-40—78; 9. Taylor May, East, 42-37—79; 9. Shamir Khan, East, 79; 11. Carson Towey, Carroll, 41-39—80; 11. Logan Whitchurch, Heights, 40-40—80; 11. Mark Towey, Carroll, 40-40—80.
