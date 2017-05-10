Softball: Andover Central gaining momentum against difficult schedule

Suffering six losses in a season seemed like a lot to Andover Central softball coach Rita Frakes for the talent level on her team, but then she got to looking at her team’s schedule.
The Jaguars play in arguably the most balanced and difficult league in Kansas (AV-CTL Division II) and the Jaguars played non-league games against Derby, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Garden City, and Northwest. All in all, Andover Central has played 16 of its 18 games this season against teams with non-losing records.
From that perspective, Andover Central’s 12-6 record, which includes wins over Derby, Valley Center, Kapaun, Garden City, and Northwest, is an impressive feat.
“We’ve played a difficult schedule and I think we had a few bad games and it really hurt us and we had to regroup,” Frakes said. “We just had to continue to work and now I think we’re playing a lot better and the wins this last week have really got the kids excited.”
Andover Central has rattled off five impressive victories in the last week, sweeping Arkansas City in a road doubleheader, beating Kapaun and Garden City in Emporia, then defeating Northwest 8-6 on Tuesday.
Northwest (14-4) put the Jaguars in a 5-3 deficit headed into the bottom of the sixth inning before Andover Central would make a final rally. Morgan Herrmann started things off with a RBI single, then Lauren Nutting followed with a RBI double, and Jordyn Maddex laid down a well-placed bunt and Herrmann beat the throw home for the go-ahead run. Alyssa Wesley added a RBI single to conclude the rally.
Audrey Smith finished the game 3-for-4 from the plate, while Wesley, Audrey Warrington, Taylor Wolf, Nutting, Brooke Jamison, and Brooklyn Strobell all finished with multi-hit games.
Since losing four games in a six-game stretch to Valley Center, Eisenhower, and Goddard, Andover Central has responded with five straight victories.
“That three-game slide kind of took a toll on us,” Frakes said. “We were worried maybe we peaked too soon, but our kids have fought back and done some really good things. We could have fell off the wagon there, but our kids have showed some grit to turn things around.”
Sophomore Audrey Orlowski has started to come on as the team’s ace on the bump. On Tuesday, Orlowski pitched a complete game to earn the victory and allowed just two earned runs and struck out eight hitters.
“She was throwing hard and she hitting her spots,” Frakes said. “I thought Audrey Smith did a good job with her behind the plate and she’s really coming into her own this second-half of the season.”
Andover Central (12-6) is already locked into the second or third seed in its Class 4A I regional, which means a first-round game against Augusta with Circle playing El Dorado on the other half. The regional will be hosted at Andover Central next week.
Tuesday’s softball results
ANDOVER CENTRAL 8, NORTHWEST 6
Northwest (14-4)
000
500
1
—
6 12 1
Andover Central (12-6)
020
015
x
—
8 18 2
W: Orlowski. L: Prichard.
DERBY 3, SALINA CENTRAL 2
Derby (13-6)
000
020
1
—
3 4 1
Salina Central (6-9)
000
000
2
—
2 4 4
W: Depew. L: Mayorga. HR: Derby, Young.
DERBY 7, SALINA CENTRAL 3
Derby (14-6)
120
400
0
—
7 12 1
Salina Central (6-10)
000
003
0
—
3 5 3
W: McManus. L: McBurney.
ANDOVER 6, SALINA SOUTH 2
Salina South (8-9)
000
002
0
—
2 11 0
Andover (8-7)
202
020
x
—
6 8 3
W: Conley. L: Marcotte. HR: Andover, Conley.
SALINA SOUTH 8, ANDOVER 2
Salina South (9-9)
101
004
2
—
8 10 0
Andover (8-8)
200
000
0
—
2 6 2
W: Ratcliff. L: Lesperance.
ARKANSAS CITY 10, WINFIELD 8
Arkansas City (9-8)
200
160
1
—
10 15 0
Winfield (14-5)
202
020
2
—
8 11 3
L: Cantrell.
WELLINGTON 14, CIRCLE 3
Wellington (13-6)
340
07
—
14 14 2
Circle (15-2)
003
00
—
3 6 5
W: Lewellen. L: Herbert.
CIRCLE 5, WELLINGTON 1
Wellington (13-7)
000
010
0
—
1 2 2
Circle (16-2)
004
010
x
—
5 11 0
W: Bardin. L: McCorkle.
SMOKY VALLEY 12, HILLSBORO 11
SMOKY VALLEY 20, HILLSBORO 2
