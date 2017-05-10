Baseball: Newton beats Dodge City, Heights to extend winning streak

Baseball is fun in Newton again and the Railers are translating that to wins on the field this season.
After an 0-4 start to the season, Newton has won 11 of its last 14 games and extended its current winning streak to six games on Tuesday by defeating Dodge City 6-2 and Heights 6-3. The Railers (11-7) can secure a first-round home game in their Class 5A regional with a victory from Thursday’s season finale at Derby.
“We talk a lot about having fun and keeping it enthusiastic and finding a way to care more about your teammates than you care about yourself,” Newton coach Mark George said. “That’s an important thing in our program: the more you give, the more you get. We want to create an environment that’s fun and our guys have really bought in.”
Newton has thrived in the last month with clutch plays, whether that is two-out hitting, pitching in tight spots, or making the needed defensive play.
The top of the Railers’ lineup has excelled in Warren Dietz, Alex Kern, Jacob Lindenmeyer, Tanner Arellano, and Hunter Maples. But what has stood out to George is the play up and down the lineup, especially the bottom-half like Christian Malcolm, Bryan Cusick, Matt Seier, and Sport Tegethoff.
On Tuesday, Malcolm, Cusick, Seier, and Tegethoff each collected a hit against Dodge City and Tegethoff finished Tuesday with four runs batted in.
“It seems like when we get runners in scoring position, we are finding ways to get them across the plate,” George said. “Right now I’m really pleased with the bottom part of our lineup and how well they are producing at this point. That’s really been important for us.”
Lindenmeyer registered the victory over Heights, maxing out at 105 pitches in six innings and a third, allowing one earned run and striking out three hitters. Aydan Rolph tossed five innings against Dodge City to earn the win, also allowing only one earned run.
Both victories came against teams with winning record, as Campus now has victories over Salina South, Heights, and Dodge City on its resume.
“I feel like we are just really clicking right now,” Newton senior Alex Kern said. “Our defense has been really clean and all of our lineup is producing right now. Everyone is playing their role and we’re having fun and we have the confidence where we feel like we can win any game now.”
Newton will have an important doubleheader against Derby (9-6) on Thursday. The Railers can lock up the No. 4 seed with one victory over Derby and could potentially tie Salina South for the third seed if the Cougars lose to McPherson on Wednesday and Newton sweeps Derby.
“Our guys are excited to be successful and they’re excited to represent their town,” George said. “I’ve thought we’ve had the ability all along, it’s just been finding a way to make sure we were locked in mentally. We’re doing a much better job now and we’re not letting our mistakes compound. That’s allowing us to avoid the big inning.”
Tuesday’s baseball results
NEWTON 6, DODGE CITY 2
Newton (10-7)
000
010
14
—
6 6 2
Dodge City (11-7)
000
002
00
—
2 7 0
W: Davis. L: Sowers.
NEWTON 6, HEIGHTS 3
Newton (11-7)
000
303
0
—
6 6 2
Heights (17-3)
002
010
0
—
3 8 3
W: Lindenmeyer. L: Troyer.
EAST 11, NORTH 10
North (4-13)
001
242
1
—
10 15 3
East (9-8)
106
301
x
—
11 9 1
W: Means. L: Gomez. HR: North, Gomez.
NORTH 7, EAST 6
North (5-13)
310
200
1
—
7 8 0
East (9-9)
000
501
0
—
6 13 1
W: Escamilla. L: Loerke. HR: North, Shockley; East, Loerke.
WEST 10, SOUTH 0
West (8-7)
102
25
—
10 7 0
South (4-13)
000
00
—
0 3 2
W: Veltman. L: Rose.
WEST 7, SOUTH 1
West (9-7)
110
032
0
—
7 11 0
South (4-14)
000
000
1
—
1 6 0
W: Hopkins. L: Arehart.
HEIGHTS 11, DODGE CITY 1
Dodge City (11-6)
000
01
—
1 4 1
Heights (17-2)
611
12
—
11 10 0
W: Bechtel. L: Rodriguez. HR: Heights, Ellison.
SALINA CENTRAL 11, DERBY 6
Derby (8-6)
003
210
0
—
6 10 4
Salina Central (15-4)
330
005
x
—
11 10 1
W: Beatty. L: Johnson. HR: Salina Central, Kickhaefer.
DERBY 6, SALINA CENTRAL 4
Derby (9-6)
010
100
4
—
6 10 1
Salina Central (15-5)
201
010
0
—
4 8 2
W: Jacobs. L: Beatty.
HUTCHINSON 12, VALLEY CENTER 9
Hutchinson (5-12)
102
011
304
—
12 14 2
Valley Center (4-13)
011
005
101
—
9 11 4
W: Holmberg. L: Pearson. HR: Hutchinson, Akins.
HUTCHINSON 12, VALLEY CENTER 9
Hutchinson (6-12)
210
330
3
—
12 8 0
Valley Center (4-14)
103
005
0
—
9 9 2
W: Turner. L: Watkins.
SALINA SOUTH 5, ANDOVER 2
Salina South (12-6)
000
120
2
—
5 8 1
Andover (9-8)
000
002
0
—
2 42
W: Peters. L: Brown. HR: Andover, Mayes.
SALINA SOUTH 14, ANDOVER 3
Salina South (13-6)
530
006
—
14 11 2
Andover (9-9)
110
001
—
3 6 1
W: Sterrett. L: Maki. HR: Andover, Brown.
ANDOVER CENTRAL 3, HAYS 2
Hays (8-7)
100
000
1
—
2 5 1
Andover Central (14-4)
011
000
1
—
3 6 0
W: Pedersen.
ANDOVER CENTRAL 4, HAYS 3
Hays (8-8)
000
102
0
—
3 9 0
Andover Central (15-4)
003
100
x
—
4 8 1
W: Zellers.
ARKANSAS CITY 14, WINFIELD 7
Arkansas City (10-9)
251
200
4
—
14 14 2
Winfield (5-14)
001
103
2
—
7 8 4
W: Segree. L: Suttles.
TRINITY ACADEMY 5, COLLEGIATE 2
Collegiate (9-8)
000
110
0
—
2 6 6
Trinity Academy (12-7)
011
120
x
—
5 7 1
W: N. Adler. L: C. Egan. SV: B. Adler.
COLLEGIATE 11, TRINITY ACADEMY 5
Collegiate (10-8)
310
211
3
—
11 12 0
Trinity Academy (12-8)
210
010
1
—
5 11 0
W: Parkhurst. L: Kice. HR: Trinity Academy, B. Adler.
CHENEY 6, SOUTHEAST-SALINE 5
Cheney (15-4)
040
000
2
—
6 7 2
Southeast-Saline (13-6)
003
200
0
—
5 8 1
W: Canaan. L: Banks.
SOUTHEAST-SALINE 11, CHENEY 2
Cheney (15-5)
000
010
1
—
2 7 3
Southeast-Saline (14-6)
121
300
4
—
11 13 0
W: Banks. L: Adolph.
HALSTEAD 2, HAVEN 1
Haven
000
000
1
—
1 7 1
Halstead (13-6)
000
110
x
—
2 9 4
W: D. Kraus. L: Hendrixson. SV: K. Kraus.
HAVEN 9, HALSTEAD 4
Haven
000
121
5
—
9 6 3
Halstead (13-7)
101
010
1
—
4 10 4
W: States. L: VanSteenburg.
SEDGWICK 18, REMINGTON 5
Sedgwick (9-8)
613
44
—
18 10 1
Remington
050
00
—
5 4 2
W: Schroeder. L: Beckner.
SEDGWICK 4, REMINGTON 0
Sedgwick (10-8)
200
020
0
—
4 5 3
Remington
000
000
0
—
0 2 4
W: Hoffsommer. L: Crisp.
HILLSBORO 7, SMOKY VALLEY 6
SMOKY VALLEY 3, HILLSBORO 0
