High School Sports

May 10, 2017 3:42 AM

Baseball: Newton beats Dodge City, Heights to extend winning streak

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Baseball is fun in Newton again and the Railers are translating that to wins on the field this season.

After an 0-4 start to the season, Newton has won 11 of its last 14 games and extended its current winning streak to six games on Tuesday by defeating Dodge City 6-2 and Heights 6-3. The Railers (11-7) can secure a first-round home game in their Class 5A regional with a victory from Thursday’s season finale at Derby.

“We talk a lot about having fun and keeping it enthusiastic and finding a way to care more about your teammates than you care about yourself,” Newton coach Mark George said. “That’s an important thing in our program: the more you give, the more you get. We want to create an environment that’s fun and our guys have really bought in.”

Newton has thrived in the last month with clutch plays, whether that is two-out hitting, pitching in tight spots, or making the needed defensive play.

The top of the Railers’ lineup has excelled in Warren Dietz, Alex Kern, Jacob Lindenmeyer, Tanner Arellano, and Hunter Maples. But what has stood out to George is the play up and down the lineup, especially the bottom-half like Christian Malcolm, Bryan Cusick, Matt Seier, and Sport Tegethoff.

On Tuesday, Malcolm, Cusick, Seier, and Tegethoff each collected a hit against Dodge City and Tegethoff finished Tuesday with four runs batted in.

“It seems like when we get runners in scoring position, we are finding ways to get them across the plate,” George said. “Right now I’m really pleased with the bottom part of our lineup and how well they are producing at this point. That’s really been important for us.”

Lindenmeyer registered the victory over Heights, maxing out at 105 pitches in six innings and a third, allowing one earned run and striking out three hitters. Aydan Rolph tossed five innings against Dodge City to earn the win, also allowing only one earned run.

Both victories came against teams with winning record, as Campus now has victories over Salina South, Heights, and Dodge City on its resume.

“I feel like we are just really clicking right now,” Newton senior Alex Kern said. “Our defense has been really clean and all of our lineup is producing right now. Everyone is playing their role and we’re having fun and we have the confidence where we feel like we can win any game now.”

Newton will have an important doubleheader against Derby (9-6) on Thursday. The Railers can lock up the No. 4 seed with one victory over Derby and could potentially tie Salina South for the third seed if the Cougars lose to McPherson on Wednesday and Newton sweeps Derby.

“Our guys are excited to be successful and they’re excited to represent their town,” George said. “I’ve thought we’ve had the ability all along, it’s just been finding a way to make sure we were locked in mentally. We’re doing a much better job now and we’re not letting our mistakes compound. That’s allowing us to avoid the big inning.”

Tuesday’s baseball results

NEWTON 6, DODGE CITY 2

Newton (10-7)

000

010

14

6 6 2

Dodge City (11-7)

000

002

00

2 7 0

W: Davis. L: Sowers.

NEWTON 6, HEIGHTS 3

Newton (11-7)

000

303

0

6 6 2

Heights (17-3)

002

010

0

3 8 3

W: Lindenmeyer. L: Troyer.

EAST 11, NORTH 10

North (4-13)

001

242

1

10 15 3

East (9-8)

106

301

x

11 9 1

W: Means. L: Gomez. HR: North, Gomez.

NORTH 7, EAST 6

North (5-13)

310

200

1

7 8 0

East (9-9)

000

501

0

6 13 1

W: Escamilla. L: Loerke. HR: North, Shockley; East, Loerke.

WEST 10, SOUTH 0

West (8-7)

102

25

10 7 0

South (4-13)

000

00

0 3 2

W: Veltman. L: Rose.

WEST 7, SOUTH 1

West (9-7)

110

032

0

7 11 0

South (4-14)

000

000

1

1 6 0

W: Hopkins. L: Arehart.

HEIGHTS 11, DODGE CITY 1

Dodge City (11-6)

000

01

1 4 1

Heights (17-2)

611

12

11 10 0

W: Bechtel. L: Rodriguez. HR: Heights, Ellison.

SALINA CENTRAL 11, DERBY 6

Derby (8-6)

003

210

0

6 10 4

Salina Central (15-4)

330

005

x

11 10 1

W: Beatty. L: Johnson. HR: Salina Central, Kickhaefer.

DERBY 6, SALINA CENTRAL 4

Derby (9-6)

010

100

4

6 10 1

Salina Central (15-5)

201

010

0

4 8 2

W: Jacobs. L: Beatty.

HUTCHINSON 12, VALLEY CENTER 9

Hutchinson (5-12)

102

011

304

12 14 2

Valley Center (4-13)

011

005

101

9 11 4

W: Holmberg. L: Pearson. HR: Hutchinson, Akins.

HUTCHINSON 12, VALLEY CENTER 9

Hutchinson (6-12)

210

330

3

12 8 0

Valley Center (4-14)

103

005

0

9 9 2

W: Turner. L: Watkins.

SALINA SOUTH 5, ANDOVER 2

Salina South (12-6)

000

120

2

5 8 1

Andover (9-8)

000

002

0

2 42

W: Peters. L: Brown. HR: Andover, Mayes.

SALINA SOUTH 14, ANDOVER 3

Salina South (13-6)

530

006

14 11 2

Andover (9-9)

110

001

3 6 1

W: Sterrett. L: Maki. HR: Andover, Brown.

ANDOVER CENTRAL 3, HAYS 2

Hays (8-7)

100

000

1

2 5 1

Andover Central (14-4)

011

000

1

3 6 0

W: Pedersen.

ANDOVER CENTRAL 4, HAYS 3

Hays (8-8)

000

102

0

3 9 0

Andover Central (15-4)

003

100

x

4 8 1

W: Zellers.

ARKANSAS CITY 14, WINFIELD 7

Arkansas City (10-9)

251

200

4

14 14 2

Winfield (5-14)

001

103

2

7 8 4

W: Segree. L: Suttles.

TRINITY ACADEMY 5, COLLEGIATE 2

Collegiate (9-8)

000

110

0

2 6 6

Trinity Academy (12-7)

011

120

x

5 7 1

W: N. Adler. L: C. Egan. SV: B. Adler.

COLLEGIATE 11, TRINITY ACADEMY 5

Collegiate (10-8)

310

211

3

11 12 0

Trinity Academy (12-8)

210

010

1

5 11 0

W: Parkhurst. L: Kice. HR: Trinity Academy, B. Adler.

CHENEY 6, SOUTHEAST-SALINE 5

Cheney (15-4)

040

000

2

6 7 2

Southeast-Saline (13-6)

003

200

0

5 8 1

W: Canaan. L: Banks.

SOUTHEAST-SALINE 11, CHENEY 2

Cheney (15-5)

000

010

1

2 7 3

Southeast-Saline (14-6)

121

300

4

11 13 0

W: Banks. L: Adolph.

HALSTEAD 2, HAVEN 1

Haven

000

000

1

1 7 1

Halstead (13-6)

000

110

x

2 9 4

W: D. Kraus. L: Hendrixson. SV: K. Kraus.

HAVEN 9, HALSTEAD 4

Haven

000

121

5

9 6 3

Halstead (13-7)

101

010

1

4 10 4

W: States. L: VanSteenburg.

SEDGWICK 18, REMINGTON 5

Sedgwick (9-8)

613

44

18 10 1

Remington

050

00

5 4 2

W: Schroeder. L: Beckner.

SEDGWICK 4, REMINGTON 0

Sedgwick (10-8)

200

020

0

4 5 3

Remington

000

000

0

0 2 4

W: Hoffsommer. L: Crisp.

HILLSBORO 7, SMOKY VALLEY 6

SMOKY VALLEY 3, HILLSBORO 0

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games

Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games 1:15

Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games
Christal Mosley wants success at state track 2:16

Christal Mosley wants success at state track
Maize South's 3200 relays want to be all-time great 1:59

Maize South's 3200 relays want to be all-time great

View More Video

Sports Videos