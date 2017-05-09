Eisenhower’s Matt Pile named KBCA’s Mr. Kansas Basketball

Eisenhower 6-foot-8 senior Matt Pile was named the 2017 Mr. Kansas Basketball on Tuesday by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.
Pile averaged 18.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.9 blocks to help lead Eisenhower (23-2) to its best season in school history with a third-place finish in Class 5A. Pile has signed a letter of intent to play at Nebraska-Omaha.
Hugoton senior Katy Heger was named Miss Kansas Basketball. There will be an award ceremony on Saturday, June 24 at Kansas Wesleyan.
“We are very proud to honor two such outstanding young players,” KBCA president Randy Walling said in a statement. “Katy and Matt represent everything a coach would want in a player and a leader on your team. Both of these young people come from really fine basketball programs and I know their family, coaches, and community are proud of their accomplishments during their careers.”
Pile finished his career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and graduated as Eisenhower’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, and games played.
He is also currently competing on Eisenhower’s track and field team, as he has the ninth-best javelin throw in Kansas (184 feet, 6 inches) and logged a personal-best throw in the shot put (47-9½) last Friday.
Comments