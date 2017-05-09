Carroll baseball and softball secure undefeated City League titles

The Bishop Carroll baseball and softball teams swept Northwest on Monday night to wrap up undefeated City League championships.
The Carroll baseball team won its doubleheader, 17-2 and 7-2, over Northwest to secure its fifth straight league title. The Golden Eagles out-scored City League opponents 174-30 in 16 games this season.
“I’m really proud of the boys,” Carroll baseball coach Charlie Ebright said. “They’re just a really good club. On any given night any kid in our lineup can step up and help the team. They’ve really bought into trying to play the game the right way and it’s been impressive to watch how they have played this year.”
Carroll’s softball dominance has been even more staggering. The Golden Eagles defeated Northwest 13-5 and 10-0 to wrap up a 16-0 league slate, where they outscored their league foes by 248-13 to win their seventh straight City League championship.
“Anytime you can go through a league and be undefeated, that’s an accomplishment,” Carroll softball coach Steve Harshberger said. “I think the City League as a whole is much better this season. We’ve gone more complete games this season and that has a lot to do with the stronger competition in the city.”
Each team faced adversity on Monday.
The softball team was facing a 5-2 deficit entering the fifth inning and were shellshocked after Northwest first baseman Lucy Herter blasted a 3-run home run over the right-field fence.
“We don’t exactly get too many 3-run bombs hit on us, so I think it kind of startled us,” Harshberger said. “I mean we are human after all, so I think that kind of set us back a little bit.”
But Carroll kept its composure and rallied in the fifth, plating six runs to take a 8-5 lead. Emma Eck, Kaylin Watkins, Madi Miller, Calli Gowing, and Hadley Kerschen all delivered RBI hits in the inning. The Golden Eagles tacked on five more in the sixth to extend its lead to 13-5, as Watkins hit her own 3-run home run and Kerschen delivered a 2-RBI double.
Just like that, Carroll had erased a 3-run deficit and built an 8-run lead.
The momentum would continue in the second game, as Carroll would run-rule Northwest 10-0 after five innings. Reagan Smith pitched five scoreless innings and allowed only two hits, while striking out six.
Eck, Watkins, and Kerschen all finished with five hits in the doubleheader, while Meghan Gutierrez and Ally Vonfeldt added four each. Watkins and Kerschen led the team with five runs batted in.
Carroll softball (19-1) clinched the No. 1 seed in its regional.
“When this team gets on a roll, they do pretty well,” Harshberger said. “I thought (Smith) did a great job for us in the second game. She was hitting her spots really well and mixing up her speeds. That was really was really impressive.”
Meanwhile, the baseball team rolled 17-2 in a three-inning run-rule victory over Northwest in the first game. Skyler Stuckey smashed a grand slam, while Adam Theis drove in five runs on two hits.
Carroll’s adversity came in the second game, as Northwest led 1-0 after three innings with Brady Dingman rolling on the mound for the Grizzlies. After an error allowed Carroll to plate two runs in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, Northwest answered back with a run of its own in the sixth inning.
But Carroll would respond with four runs in the sixth inning to extend its lead back out, as Ebright was pleased to see a senior like Brock Hipp deliver a crucial RBI in his first start of the season on senior night.
“It just shows you how much of a team effort this really has been,” Ebright said. “You can go up and down our lineup and this has been a complete team effort.”
Carroll (19-1) also clinched the No. 1 seed in its regional and will host Goddard in the first game next week.
BASEBALL
BISHOP CARROLL 17, NORTHWEST 2
Northwest (5-11)
002
—
2 4 7
Carroll (18-1)
(12)32
—
17 15 1
W: Ensz. L: Nance. HR: Carroll, Stuckey.
NORTHWEST: Gr. Bridwell 0-2, Bergkamp 0-0, Dingman 1-2, Schreiber 0-2, Pietro 2-2, Thompson 1-2, Nance 0-2, Phillis 0-1, Ga. Bridwell 0-1. Pitching: Nance 0 2/3 IP-6 ER, Wiggins 1 2/3-3.
CARROLL: Freeman 1-2, Blasi 1-1, Tangney 2-3, Whitchurch 3-4, Theis 2-3, Peters 1-1, Pracht 1-1, Alverson 0-2, Flax 1-1, Lara 0-1, Hipp 1-1, Stuckey 1-2, Kobler 1-3. Pitching: Ensz 1 IP-0 ER, Baalmann 1-0, Tangney 1-0.
BISHOP CARROLL 7, NORTHWEST 2
Northwest (5-12)
103
100
0
—
5 10 0
Carroll (19-1)
200
065
x
—
13 18 1
W: Freeman. L: Dingman.
NORTHWEST: Thompson 1-3, Bergkamp 1-3, Dingman 0-3, Schreiber 0-1, Pietro 0-3, Nance 0-3, Phillis 0-3, Ga. Bridwell 0-3, Robinson 1-2. Pitching: Dingman 4 IP-2 ER, Schreiber 2-4.
CARROLL: Freeman 1-4, Tangney 1-3, Whitchurch 0-3, Theis 1-3, Peters 1-4, Hipp 1-3, Lara 2-2, Stuckey 2-3, Kobler 0-2. Pitching: Freeman 6 IP-1 ER, Bockover 1-0.
SOFTBALL
BISHOP CARROLL 13, NORTHWEST 5
Northwest (14-2)
103
100
0
—
5 10 0
Carroll (18-1)
200
065
x
—
13 18 1
W: Watkins. L: Prichard. HR: Carroll, Watkins; Northwest, Herter.
NORTHWEST: McCarty 2-4, Dryden 1-4, Herter 3-3, Blevins 1-4, Soetaert 0-2, Soliz 0-3, Trevino 1-3, Tran 2-3, Kins 0-2. Pitching: Prichard 5 1/3 IP-11 ER, Bonilla 0 2/3-2.
CARROLL: Gutierrez 2-5, Eck 3-5, Vonfeldt 3-4, Watkins 3-4, Miller 2-3, Gowing 1-3, Marcotte 1-2, Kerschen 3-4, Henning 0-3. Pitching: Watkins 7 IP-4 ER.
BISHOP CARROLL 10, NORTHWEST 0
Northwest (14-3)
000
00
—
0 2 1
Carroll (19-1)
055
0x
—
10 14 1
W: Smith. L: Dryden.
NORTHWEST: McCarty 0-2, Dryden 0-2, Herter 0-2, Blevins 1-2, Soetaert 0-2, Soliz 1-2, Trevino 0-2, Tran 0-1, Peak 0-1, Peckinger 0-1. Pitching: Dryden 3 IP-6 ER, Bonilla 1-0.
CARROLL: Gutierrez 2-2, Eck 2-3, Vonfeldt 1-3, Watkins 2-3, Miller 1-3, Marcotte 2-2, Gowing 0-1, Powers 1-2, Kerschen 2-2, Henning 1-2. Pitching: Smith 5 IP-0 ER.
