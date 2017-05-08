Brian Johnson hired as East’s girls basketball coach

Brian Johnson will still be coaching girls basketball in the City League next season, but at a different school.
After leading West to 15 wins and a fourth-place finish in Class 6A in his first season as coach, Johnson is leaving his alma mater to become the coach at East following Shane Dreiling’s resignation this spring.
“I am excited for the opportunity to coach at East High,” Johnson said. “I would like to thank (West athletic director) Brian Gee for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to coach at West High.”
West had won nine games in the 13 years before Johnson arrived, but experienced a sudden turnaround thanks to multiple transfers, as six of the seven top scorers were transfers.
Johnson’s daughter Brianna, an All-Metro selection, is graduating this spring from West and has signed to play for Pittsburg State.
“I believe he’s going to be a great fit for us,” East athletic director Kevin Hartley said. “I think he has established himself now. He has strong ties in the community and he is proving to people he can coach. I think our girls at East High are excited to play for him.”
Johnson will be the third coach at East in the last three years. The Blue Aces haven’t finished with a winning record since posting a 15-6 record in the 2006-07 season and haven’t made it to the state tournament since 2006.
