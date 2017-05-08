Softball: Northwest preparing for ‘prove-it’ week after 14-1 start

Northwest has won 14 of its first 15 games this season, once again establishing itself as the top Class 6A team around the Wichita area.
But now the Grizzlies will get their chance to prove they are the top team in any class with their final week schedule that features a doubleheader against Bishop Carroll on Monday to decide the City League championship, then single games against Andover Central on Tuesday and Eisenhower and Maize on Thursday.
“We can definitely win us some credibility this week if we can hang with and beat some of these quality teams,” Northwest coach Cody Stucky said. “We’ve got five pretty legit games in four days. I think the girls are excited to see what they can do.”
Northwest is most anticipating its final league doubleheader against Carroll, a showdown slated to begin at 5 p.m. tonight at Three Rivers Youth Club. The Grizzlies (13-1) are one game behind Carroll’s perfect record, so they would need a sweep in order to win the league title.
“We’ve got pretty much everyone back from last year, so this is kind of like a re-do for us,” Stucky said. “I think the girls are pumped and I know we’ll have the older girls step up for us. We just need some of the younger girls to get in the mix and I think we’ll be good.”
This season Northwest has been led by junior first baseman Lucy Herter, who Stucky says is putting up “stupid” numbers and “hitting the cover off the ball,” as well as four-year starters in seniors Kassidy Blevins (third base), Emily Prichard (pitcher), and Bella Soliz (center field).
The Grizzlies (14-1) have nearly already locked up a top-three seed in regionals, meaning homefield advantage throughout, but can clinch the No. 1 overall seed this week with three wins.
